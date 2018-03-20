Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

March 21

Investigative reporter to speak at Cumberland

11 a.m.

Jeremy Finley, chief investigative reporter for WSMV-Channel 4, will speak to students in Cumberland University’s urban issues course Wednesday, March 21 at 11 a.m. in room 205 in Memorial Hall on the Cumberland campus to share his experiences as they relate to governing and the media. Michael McDonald is the professor for the course. The public is invited. Finley was the named the journalist of the year in 2016 by the Tennessee Associated Press. He specializes in investigations into corruption, criminal activity and waste of taxpayer money.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon will be Wednesday, March 21 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty will present his State of the City address. Early registration is $18 by March 20 at noon and $23 for late registration. To register, visit mjchamber.org.

March 22

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Kids Consignment Sale

8 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy booster club will hold its semi-annual Kids Consignment Sale on Thursday, March 22 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Friday, March 23 from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 24 from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. March 24 will be discount day with marked items half off. Proceeds will benefit the school’s athletic department.

March 23

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Kids Consignment Sale

7:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy booster club will hold its semi-annual Kids Consignment Sale on Friday, March 23 from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 24 from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. March 24 will be discount day with marked items half off. Proceeds will benefit the school’s athletic department.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 24

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Kids Consignment Sale

7:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy booster club will hold its semi-annual Kids Consignment Sale on Saturday, March 24 from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. March 24 will be discount day with marked items half off. Proceeds will benefit the school’s athletic department.

Wilson County CASA Pancake Breakfast

7:30 a.m.

The Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its annual pancake breakfast Saturday, March 24 from 7:30-10 a.m. at Lebanon High School. The Easter Bunny will be there. Breakfast will include pancakes, fruit, sausage, coffee and juice for $5 per person. To purchase tickets for a classroom of children, purchase tickets or have interest in volunteering, call Cathey Sweeney at 615-443-2002.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 Tree Sale

8 a.m.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 in Mt. Juliet will hold its fundraising tree sale. Orders will be taken through Saturday, March 24, and all orders are prepaid with payment are due no later than Saturday, March 31. The order form has a list of available stock, along with ordering and payment information. Email Kathy Leedy at aux281@comcast.net for more information.

Free Clothes Giveaway

8 a.m.

A free clothes giveaway will take place at Saturday, March 24 from 8 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ in Lebanon. For more information call Felicia Wharton at 615-444-8637.

Walk Across Wilson

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Health Council will hold the Walk Across Wilson event Saturday, March 24 at 9 a.m. at Don Fox Community Park. The community is invited to enjoy fun festivities, a family walk and door prizes. Youth Leadership Wilson will also present the Hungry for Heroes canned food drive for Wilson County Students. Admission to see favorite characters is one canned food item per person. Parents will need to bring their own camera for pictures.

Veterans Welcome Home Event

10 a.m.

The American Legion Riders Post 281 in Mt. Juliet will present a veterans welcome home event Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Pavilion F at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature opening remarks by Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, guest speakers retired Maj. Bob “Bulldog” Ousley, state Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder, presentation of the colors, a prisoner-of-war missing-in-action missing man ceremony, military equipment display, vendors, door prizes, a silent auction and food for sale. Entertainment will include performances by David and Lil Ricky, the Kings Own Quartet, 2 Men and a Guitar and a special appearance by country music star Johnny Carver.

Lebanon Gas Department Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m.

The Lebanon Gas Department will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Fiddlers Grove. Hunts will be held every 15 minutes for children from birth to 10 years old. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand. If it’s raining, the event will be March 31.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m.

The annual community Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 7845 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon for infants through fifth graders. It will feature food, fun and money eggs. For more information, call 615-449-7020.

Lebanon High School All-Sports Booster Club Casino Night

6 p.m.

The Lebanon High School All-Sports Booster Club Casino Night fundraiser will be Saturday, March 24 from 6-10 p.m. at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike. It will feature both live and silent auctions. A $100 ticket will allow two people eat, drink and play games. For more information or to buy tickets, call 615-218-5591.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 25

Spayghetti Dinner

Noon

The third-annual Spayghetti Dinner to benefit New Leash on Life will be Sunday, March 25 from noon until 3 p.m. at Painturo’s Pizzeria in Lebanon. The meal will include spaghetti, salad, rolls and a drink for $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available at the New Leash on Life adoption center and Joy Clinic. Proceeds will benefit New Leash on Life programs with a primary focus on its spay and neuter program.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

1 p.m.

The Community Easter Egg Hunt will be Sunday, March 25 at 1 p.m. on the front lawn at Cumberland University. The event is sponsored by Immanuel Baptist Church at Cumberland University.

March 26

Wilson County Schools Growth Meeting

6 p.m.

A Wilson County Schools community meeting to discuss future growth will be Monday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at West Wilson Middle School. Topics that will be discussed will include a new Mt. Juliet high school, as well as the anticipated rezoning that will impact some middle school students with the opening of Gladeville Middle School in 2019.

March 27

Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, March 27 at 7:30 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Blood Drive

2 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Tuesday, March 27 from 2-6 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Wilson County Schools Growth Meeting

6 p.m.

A Wilson County Schools community meeting to discuss future growth will be Tuesday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Middle School. Topics that will be discussed will include a new Mt. Juliet high school, as well as the anticipated rezoning that will impact some middle school students with the opening of Gladeville Middle School in 2019.

Daryle Singletary Keepin’ It Country Tribute Show

7 p.m.

Country music stars will pay tribute to the late Daryle Singletary on Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with the Daryle Singletary Keepin’ It Country Tribute Show. The concert will feature Allison Krauss, Chris Young, Jamey Johnson, Darryl Worley, Andy Griggs, Josh Turner, Rhett Adkins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, Mo Pitney, Pete Schlegel, Curtis Wright, Jeff and Sheri Easter and more. WSM Radio’s Eddie Stubbs will serve as host for the event. Though the event is open and free, tickets still may need to be obtained, and seating may be limited.

March 28

Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon

11:30 a.m.

The Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon will be Wednesday, March 28 at 11:30 a.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. It will be catered by Wildberry Café and Catering. Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased at leadershipwilson.com.

March 29

Blood Drive

10 a.m.

A Blood Assurance blood drive will be Thursday, March 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Advance Cash at 502 W. Main St. in Lebanon. All donors will be given a free spring blood donor T-shirt and be entered into a drawing for four tickets to Dollywood. To schedule an appointment, visit bloodassurance.org/advanceleb or contact Trudy Cody at 931-239-9411 or trudycody@bloodassurance.org.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, March 29 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Wilson County 4-H Dessert Auction

6 p.m.

The annual Wilson County 4-H Dessert Auction will be Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Building in Lebanon. All proceeds will be used for scholarships for 4-H members who desire to go to camp but need assistance. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call 615-444-9584 or 615-444-6193 or email sshurm2@utk.edu.

Wilson County Library Roast

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Library Board will hold its annual Library Roast fundraiser Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. in the Castle Heights Elementary School cafeteria. The roastee will be Susie James, owner and general manager of the radio station WANT FM 98.9 and WCOR AM 1490. Tickets are $35 each or $250 for a table sponsorship. Tickets may be purchased from James, a Wilson County Library Board member or at the Wilson County Public Libraries. Jordan’s will cater the event. Funds raised from the event will be used to support public libraries in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown.

March 30

Weekend of Hope

5 p.m.

The Journey Church will present Weekend of Hope on Friday, March 30 at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For more information, visit tjclive.com/Easter2018.

April 2

Blood Drive

9 a.m.

A Blood Assurance blood drive will be Monday, April 2 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the community cares center at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon. To schedule an appointment, visit bloodassurance.org/tennovalebanon or call Trudy Cody at 931-239-9411 or trudycody@bloodassurance.org. All donors will be given a spring donor T-shirt, and all donors 18 years and older will be entered to win an Amazon Prime pack.

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, April 2 from 3-7 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ at 102 Maple Hill Road in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, April 2 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Associate members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Spring Cleanup

6 a.m.

Lebanon Public Works will hold its annual spring cleanup from Monday, April 2 through Friday, April 13 throughout the city. Lebanon workers will pick up unwanted items at residents’ homes. For more information on the service, call 615-444-0825, ext. 103, weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

April 3

Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet

6 p.m.

The 12th-annual Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet will take place Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Dr. Phillip Kinslow, Ralph McKee Sr., Lanas Smith and Noel Yelton will be part of the 12th class of inductees into the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame. Tickets for the banquet may be purchased from board treasurer Diane Major by calling 615-444-1890, ext. 3. The cost is $20 per ticket. Jordan’s Catering will prepare the meal.

April 5

Mt. Juliet High School Theatre presents “Cats”

7 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet High School Theatre Department will present the musical, “Cats,” on Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the school auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit mjhstheater.org.

April 6

Springtime at the Mill

6 p.m.

Springtime at the Mill will be Friday, April 6 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. The April 6 pre-shopping event will feature $10 admission at the door, and the April 7 shopping event will be free. For more information, call 615-443-6901 or visit themillatlebanon.com.

Mt. Juliet High School Theatre presents “Cats”

7 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet High School Theatre Department will present the musical, “Cats,” on Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the school auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit mjhstheater.org.

Throwback ’80s Party

7:30 p.m.

The Throwback ’80s Party, featuring the Bueller Band, will be Friday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased at capitoltheatretn.com.

April 7

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, April 7 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Springtime at the Mill

9 a.m.

Springtime at the Mill will be Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. The shopping event will be free. For more information, call 615-443-6901 or visit themillatlebanon.com.

Lebanon Goldwing Road Riders Motorcycle Association meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, April 7 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Mt. Juliet High School Theatre presents “Cats”

2 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet High School Theatre Department will present the musical, “Cats,” on, April 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the school auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit mjhstheater.org.

A Chocolate Affair

7 p.m.

The 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center will hold its ninth annual Chocolate Affair on Saturday, April 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Two Fat Men Catering will provide food, and Audience of One will present “A Night of Broadway. Tickets are $50 each and a table for eight is $500. Tickets must be purchased by March 31. For tickets or more information, visit chocolateaffair.net or call 615-449-7975.

April 10

Mt. Juliet Chamber Leading Women Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its leading women luncheon Tuesday, April 10 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office. Whitney Simpson with Bloom Yoga Studio will speak on mindset and building momentum. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, April 10 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

April 12

Wilson Books From Birth Imagination Dinner

6:30 p.m.

Wilson Books From Birth will hold its annual Imagination Dinner on Thursday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Table sponsorships for eight are available for $250. Call Wilson Books from Birth at 615-444-5586 to sponsor a table. The dinner follows a “wacky waiter” format. By sponsoring a table, patrons can select a person to be their waiter for the evening. The Imagination Dinner benefits Wilson Books from Birth, a division of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Wilson County. The literacy service mails one age-appropriate book each month to every child in Wilson County from birth to 5 years old at no cost to the family.

April 13

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, April 13 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Amy Nichols, director of the Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, will be the guest speaker. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

April 14

Hearts Take Flight

9 a.m.

Hearts Take Flight, a tug-of-war event against a King Air 350 plane to benefit the Arc Tennessee, will be Saturday, April 14 at 9 a.m. at Hollingshead Aviation at the Smyrna-Rutherford County Airport. The Arc Tennessee is a grassroots, nonprofit, statewide advocacy organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Founded in 1952, the Arc Tennessee is affiliated with the Arc United States and works collaboratively with local chapters across the state.

Shine the Light

10 a.m.

Shine the Light, a child abuse awareness event by the Keith Edmonds Foundation, will be Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field, Cumberland University’s football field, at 400 Harding Drive in Lebanon. All ages will be able to enjoy the variety of activities, including inflatables, face painting, a dunk tank, corn hole, games, food and music. And it will all be free. The Wilson County school with the highest number of students in attendance will be awarded the annual Joshua Osborne award. The award is named in memory of the victim of one of Wilson County’s worst cases of child abuse. For more information on the event and the Keith Edmonds Foundation, visit keithedmondsfoundation.org.

Wilson County Civic League Annual Fundraiser

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Civic League will hold its annual fundraiser Saturday, April 14 at 6 p.m. in Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus. The theme will be “Be a Part of the Solution: Sexual Violence Prevention” and will feature guest speaker Shan Foster, senior director of external affairs with YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Tickets are $40 each. For more information, call 615-449-0719.

April 15

A Tribute to Military Families

2:30 p.m.

A Tribute to Military Families, starring Lee Greenwood and Rosemarie, will be Sunday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. General admission tickets are $25 or $50 for VIP passes to meet Greenwood and other performers. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be given to Operation Stand Down. For tickets, visit rrnashville.com and click on the events tab.

April 17

Chill with Kona Ice

2 p.m.

Kona Ice will give away free tastings of a variety of flavors Tuesday, April 17 from 2-4 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

April 18

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Wednesday, April 18, Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The April 18 show will feature an understudy performance with discounted tickets for $10 each. Tickets for all other shows will be $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 19

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, April 19 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

April 20

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 21

Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, April 21 from 7 a.m. until throughout Watertown. It will feature hundreds of booths, thousands of shoppers, antiques, flea market items, tools, collectibles, food and more. For booth rental information, call 615-237-1777 or visit watertowntn.com.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 22

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 25

Curriculum Fair

9 a.m.

The Curriculum Fair will be Wednesday, April 25 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature local and national vendors and private vendors selling new and used curriculum for homeschool students. For more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

April 26

Mt. Juliet Parks Trivia Night

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Parks Department will present trivia night Thursday, April 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at Charlie Daniels Park. The cost is $35 per person or a table is $250. Enjoy a light dinner while dazzling tablemates with a vast knowledge of useless facts. Prizes will be awarded. Proceeds will benefit the Mt. Juliet Parks Department.

April 28

Mt. Juliet Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The semi-annual Mt. Juliet Community Yard Sale will be Saturday, April 28 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park. Booths are $20 each.

Spring Fest in the Grove

10 a.m.

Spring Fest in the Grove will be Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The free event will feature plants, gardening experts, speakers, demonstrations, food and more. A silent auction will be featured to benefit the children’s garden. For more information, call 615-547-6111 or @springfestinthegrove on Facebook.

Boy Scouts Troop 263 Barbecue Fundraiser

4 p.m.

Boy Scouts Troop 263 will hold its barbecue fundraiser Saturday, April 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Hermitage Presbyterian Church at 421 Highland View Drive in Hermitage. Adult meals will be $10, and children 6 and younger can eat for $5. Contact Rachel at 615-573-4653 for tickets or more information.

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

4:30 a.m.

Ride the Music City Star to the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on Saturday, April 28 in Nashville. The train will leave the Lebanon station at 4:30 a.m., stop at the other stations in Wilson County and arrive at Riverfront Station at 5:30 a.m. On the return trip, the train will leave Riverfront at noon and arrive in Lebanon at 1 p.m. Roundtrip tickets are $12 each and available at ticketsnashville.com.

May 3

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party’s Reagan Day Dinner will be Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The event will feature Super Talk 99.7’s Brian Wilson at master of ceremonies, Sixth District congressional candidates Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny and John Rose and gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee as keynote speaker. Tickets are $50 each, tables for 10 at $500 or a campaign table for $250 and are available on Eventbrite.

May 4

Carroll-Oakland School presents “The Little Mermaid”

6:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland School theatre students will present the play, “The Little Mermaid” on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 each, and students and faculty will be admitted for free.

May 5

Lebanon High School Softball Scramble

8 a.m.

The Lebanon High School Softball Scramble will be Saturday, May 5 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. The entry fee is $110 if paid before April 1 and $125 after. To enter, visit pinecreekgolf.net. For sponsor information or to get questions answered, contact Stacy Bennett at 615-519-2963 or visit lhssoftball2017@gmail.com.

May 12

Team Cagle Event

Noon

Team Cagle will hold a fundraising event Saturday, May 12 from noon until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature games, an auction, shooting competition and live performances. The event is for SWAT Team and Deputy Justin Cagle, who suffers from cancer. For more information, email teamjustincagle@gmail.com.

Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament will be Saturday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. All proceeds with benefit Alive Hospice. There will be several prizes to be won, a silent auction, barbecue lunch. The cost is $75 per player or $300 per team, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Call or text David at 615-483-7800 or visit pinecreekgolf.net for more information.

June 16

Rockabilly Car Show

8 a.m.

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday, June 16 with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square. For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner will be Saturday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. Individual tickets are $150, with additional sponsorships listed for as much as $2,500. For tickets and more information, visit tndp.org/2018-three-star-dinner.

June 28

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 29

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 30

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 19

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 20

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 21

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 22

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 26

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 28

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com..

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

March 22

Lebanon City Council work session

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 27

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, March 27 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 29

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, March 29 at 5 p.m. at the new central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

April 2

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at the new central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

April 3

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

April 9

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

April 16

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, April 16 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 17

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

April 23

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

April 26

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 1

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.