Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

March 9

Chamber Town News

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present Chamber Town News on Friday, March 9 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the chamber office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Guest speakers will include Lebanon Ward 3 Councilor Rob Cesternino, Wilson County Director of School Health and Athletics Chuck Whitlock and Wilson County Tourist Association executive director Amy Nichols.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, March 9 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Clay Banks, regional director for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

March 10

Nashville Irish Step Dancers Celtic Rhythms on Fire

7 p.m.

The Nashville Irish Step Dancers will present Celtic Rhythms on Fire on Saturday, March 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for children and seniors. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. For more information on the Nashville Irish Step Dancers, visit nashvilleirishstepdancers.com.

Encore Theatre Presents “Dearly Departed”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, “Dearly Departed,” on Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

March 11

Nashville Irish Step Dancers Celtic Rhythms on Fire

2 p.m.

The Nashville Irish Step Dancers will present Celtic Rhythms on Fire on Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for children and seniors. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. For more information on the Nashville Irish Step Dancers, visit nashvilleirishstepdancers.com.

Encore Theatre Presents “Dearly Departed”

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, “Dearly Departed,” on Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

March 12

Spring Break STEAM Camp

9 a.m.

The Spring Break STEAM Camp for children 4-13 years old will be Monday, March 12 through Friday, March 16 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet. It will feature math, mixed media arts, painting, drawing, iPads and Chromebook work, coding, reading, group activities and technology. Full- and half-day options are available with limited seating. For more information, call 615-669-5384 or visit bit.ly/springbreakpopups.

March 13

City of Lebanon Retirees Group meeting

9 a.m.

The city of Lebanon Retirees group will meet Tuesday, March 13 at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is comprised of and limited to people who have retired from the city of Lebanon municipal government. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month from September to May.

Mt. Juliet High School Softball Golf Tournament

Noon

The inaugural Mt. Juliet High School Softball Golf Tournament will be Tuesday, March 13 with registration at noon and a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. The cost is $100 for individuals and $400 per foursome. For more information, email Greg Draper at gdraper25@yahoo.com or Shelly Cole at shelly@manorhealthcare.net.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, March 13 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

March 14

WSM Road Show

6 p.m.

The free WSM Road Show musical talent competition will be Wednesday, March 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The winner will play the Grand Ole Opry on the same night as Alan Jackson. For details on the competition, visit wsmonline.com.

March 15

Human Trafficking in Tennessee Panel Discussion

5 p.m.

The public is invited to a panel discussion on “Human Trafficking in Tennessee,” sponsored by Cumberland University’s criminal justice department, Thursday, March 15 at 5 p.m. in Labry Hall room 130. Representatives from End Slavery Tennessee, Magdalene House-Thistle Farms and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will discuss the causes, current state and successful means of combating human trafficking. Marjorie Quin, Cumberland’s criminal justice program director, will moderate the discussion.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, March 15 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, March 15 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Beer and Hymns

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns will return Thursday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $11 each. Black Abbey Brewing Co. will have beer for sale. For tickets and more information, visit beerhymns.com.

March 16

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber St. Patrick’s Day Open House

2 p.m.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Open House will be Friday, March 16 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Light refreshments will be served.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Friday, March 16, Saturday, March 17, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 17

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Saturday, March 17, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 18

Blood Drive

9 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, March 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Celebration Lutheran Church at 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Food will be served. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

2:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. and Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 19

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, March 19 from noon until 4 p.m. at the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

March 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon will be Wednesday, March 21 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty will present his State of the City address. Early registration is $18 by March 20 at noon and $23 for late registration. To register, visit mjchamber.org.

March 22

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Kids Consignment Sale

8 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy booster club will hold its semi-annual Kids Consignment Sale on Thursday, March 22 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Friday, March 23 from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 24 from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. March 24 will be discount day with marked items half off. Proceeds will benefit the school’s athletic department.

March 23

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Kids Consignment Sale

7:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy booster club will hold its semi-annual Kids Consignment Sale on Friday, March 23 from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 24 from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. March 24 will be discount day with marked items half off. Proceeds will benefit the school’s athletic department.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 24

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Kids Consignment Sale

7:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy booster club will hold its semi-annual Kids Consignment Sale on Saturday, March 24 from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. March 24 will be discount day with marked items half off. Proceeds will benefit the school’s athletic department.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 Tree Sale

8 a.m.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 in Mt. Juliet will hold its fundraising tree sale. Orders will be taken through Saturday, March 24, and all orders are prepaid with payment are due no later than Saturday, March 31. The order form has a list of available stock, along with ordering and payment information. Email Kathy Leedy at aux281@comcast.net for more information.

Walk Across Wilson

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Health Council will hold the Walk Across Wilson event Saturday, March 24 at 9 a.m. at Don Fox Community Park. The community is invited to enjoy fun festivities, a family walk and door prizes. Youth Leadership Wilson will also present the Hungry for Heroes canned food drive for Wilson County Students. Admission to see favorite characters is one canned food item per person. Parents will need to bring their own camera for pictures.

Veterans Welcome Home Event

10 a.m.

The American Legion Riders Post 281 in Mt. Juliet will present a veterans welcome home event Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Pavilion F at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature opening remarks by Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, guest speakers retired Maj. Bob “Bulldog” Ousley, state Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder, presentation of the colors, a prisoner-of-war missing-in-action missing man ceremony, military equipment display, vendors, door prizes, a silent auction and food for sale. Entertainment will include performances by David and Lil Ricky, the Kings Own Quartet, 2 Men and a Guitar and a special appearance by country music star Johnny Carver.

Lebanon Gas Department Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m.

The Lebanon Gas Department will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Fiddlers Grove. Hunts will be held every 15 minutes for children from birth to 10 years old. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand. If it’s raining, the event will be March 31.

Lebanon High School All-Sports Booster Club Casino Night

6 p.m.

The Lebanon High School All-Sports Booster Club Casino Night fundraiser will be Saturday, March 24 from 6-10 p.m. at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike. It will feature both live and silent auctions. A $100 ticket will allow two people eat, drink and play games. For more information or to buy tickets, call 615-218-5591.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 25

Spayghetti Dinner

Noon

The third-annual Spayghetti Dinner to benefit New Leash on Life will be Sunday, March 25 from noon until 3 p.m. at Painturo’s Pizzeria in Lebanon. The meal will include spaghetti, salad, rolls and a drink for $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available at the New Leash on Life adoption center and Joy Clinic. Proceeds will benefit New Leash on Life programs with a primary focus on its spay and neuter program.

March 26

Wilson County Schools Growth Meeting

6 p.m.

A Wilson County Schools community meeting to discuss future growth will be Monday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at West Wilson Middle School. Topics that will be discussed will include a new Mt. Juliet high school, as well as the anticipated rezoning that will impact some middle school students with the opening of Gladeville Middle School in 2019.

March 27

Blood Drive

2 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Tuesday, March 27 from 2-6 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Wilson County Schools Growth Meeting

6 p.m.

A Wilson County Schools community meeting to discuss future growth will be Tuesday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Middle School. Topics that will be discussed will include a new Mt. Juliet high school, as well as the anticipated rezoning that will impact some middle school students with the opening of Gladeville Middle School in 2019.

March 28

Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon

11:30 a.m.

The Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon will be Wednesday, March 28 at 11:30 a.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. It will be catered by Wildberry Café and Catering. Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased at leadershipwilson.com.

March 29

Blood Drive

10 a.m.

A Blood Assurance blood drive will be Thursday, March 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Advance Cash at 502 W. Main St. in Lebanon. All donors will be given a free spring blood donor T-shirt and be entered into a drawing for four tickets to Dollywood. To schedule an appointment, visit bloodassurance.org/advanceleb or contact Trudy Cody at 931-239-9411 or trudycody@bloodassurance.org.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, March 29 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Wilson County 4-H Dessert Auction

6 p.m.

The annual Wilson County 4-H Dessert Auction will be Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Building in Lebanon. All proceeds will be used for scholarships for 4-H members who desire to go to camp but need assistance. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call 615-444-9584 or 615-444-6193 or email sshurm2@utk.edu.

Wilson County Library Roast

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Library Board will hold its annual Library Roast fundraiser Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. in the Castle Heights Elementary School cafeteria. The roastee will be Susie James, owner and general manager of the radio station WANT FM 98.9 and WCOR AM 1490. Tickets are $35 each or $250 for a table sponsorship. Tickets may be purchased from James, a Wilson County Library Board member or at the Wilson County Public Libraries. Jordan’s will cater the event. Funds raised from the event will be used to support public libraries in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown.

March 30

Weekend of Hope

5 p.m.

The Journey Church will present Weekend of Hope on Friday, March 30 at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For more information, visit tjclive.com/Easter2018.

April 2

Spring Cleanup

6 a.m.

Lebanon Public Works will hold its annual spring cleanup from Monday, April 2 through Friday, April 13 throughout the city. Lebanon workers will pick up unwanted items at residents’ homes. For more information on the service, call 615-444-0825, ext. 103, weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

April 3

Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet

6 p.m.

The 12th-annual Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet will take place Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Dr. Phillip Kinslow, Ralph McKee Sr., Lanas Smith and Noel Yelton will be part of the 12th class of inductees into the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame. Tickets for the banquet may be purchased from board treasurer Diane Major by calling 615-444-1890, ext. 3. The cost is $20 per ticket. Jordan’s Catering will prepare the meal.

April 6

Throwback ’80s Party

7:30 p.m.

The Throwback ’80s Party, featuring the Bueller Band, will be Friday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased at capitoltheatretn.com.

April 7

Lebanon Goldwing Road Riders Motorcycle Association meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, April 7 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

April 12

Wilson Books From Birth Imagination Dinner

6:30 p.m.

Wilson Books From Birth will hold its annual Imagination Dinner on Thursday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Table sponsorships for eight are available for $250. Call Wilson Books from Birth at 615-444-5586 to sponsor a table. The dinner follows a “wacky waiter” format. By sponsoring a table, patrons can select a person to be their waiter for the evening. The Imagination Dinner benefits Wilson Books from Birth, a division of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Wilson County. The literacy service mails one age-appropriate book each month to every child in Wilson County from birth to 5 years old at no cost to the family.

April 14

Wilson County Civic League Annual Fundraiser

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Civic League will hold its annual fundraiser Saturday, April 14 at 6 p.m. in Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus. The theme will be “Be a Part of the Solution: Sexual Violence Prevention” and will feature guest speaker Shan Foster, senior director of external affairs with YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Tickets are $40 each. For more information, call 615-449-0719.

April 15

A Tribute to Military Families

2:30 p.m.

A Tribute to Military Families, starring Lee Greenwood and Rosemarie, will be Sunday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. General admission tickets are $25 or $50 for VIP passes to meet Greenwood and other performers. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be given to Operation Stand Down. For tickets, visit rrnashville.com and click on the events tab.

April 18

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Wednesday, April 18, Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The April 18 show will feature an understudy performance with discounted tickets for $10 each. Tickets for all other shows will be $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 19

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 20

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 21

Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, April 21 from 7 a.m. until throughout Watertown. It will feature hundreds of booths, thousands of shoppers, antiques, flea market items, tools, collectibles, food and more. For booth rental information, call 615-237-1777 or visit watertowntn.com.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 22

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 25

Curriculum Fair

9 a.m.

The Curriculum Fair will be Wednesday, April 25 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature local and national vendors and private vendors selling new and used curriculum for homeschool students. For more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

April 26

Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will hold its annual Reagan Day Dinner on Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Tuckers Gap Event Center.

May 5

Lebanon High School Softball Scramble

8 a.m.

The Lebanon High School Softball Scramble will be Saturday, May 5 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. The entry fee is $110 if paid before April 1 and $125 after. To enter, visit pinecreekgolf.net. For sponsor information or to get questions answered, contact Stacy Bennett at 615-519-2963 or visit lhssoftball2017@gmail.com.

May 12

Team Cagle Event

Noon

Team Cagle will hold a fundraising event Saturday, May 12 from noon until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature games, an auction, shooting competition and live performances. The event is for SWAT Team and Deputy Justin Cagle, who suffers from cancer. For more information, email teamjustincagle@gmail.com.

Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament will be Saturday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. All proceeds with benefit Alive Hospice. There will be several prizes to be won, a silent auction, barbecue lunch. The cost is $75 per player or $300 per team, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Call or text David at 615-483-7800 or visit pinecreekgolf.net for more information.

June 16

Rockabilly Car Show

8 a.m.

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday, June 16 with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square. For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

March 8

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, March 8 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:50 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, March 8 at 6:50 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

March 12

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 13

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

7 a.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Tuesday, March 13 at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday, March 13 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 15

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 19

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, March 19 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

March 20

Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting Tuesday, March 20 at 11 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

March 22

Lebanon City Council work session

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 27

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, March 27 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 29

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, March 29 at 5 p.m. at the new central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

April 2

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at the new central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

April 3

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

April 17

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

April 26

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 1

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.