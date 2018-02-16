Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Feb. 17

Camp AcheAway Trivia Night Fundraiser

7 p.m.

A trivia night fundraiser for Camp AcheAway for children with juvenile arthritis will be Saturday, Feb. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Camp AcheAway is scheduled each June at the YMCA’s Camp Widjiwagan on Percy Priest Lake. It’s sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation of Tennessee, and there is no cost to families who attend, however, it costs the Arthritis Foundation about $750 per child.

Feb. 18

Mid TN Swap Meet

7 a.m.

The annual Mid-Tenn AACA Winter Swap Meet returns to the Wilson County Expo Center on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will feature vehicles, tools, toys, parts, literature, art, service station memorabilia, vintage clothing and more. Admission is $6 for adults and children ages 12 and under are free. For more information call 615-308-0586.

Feb. 19

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

A Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Feb. 19 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate this winter, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Feb. 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Julie E. Navarrete, chief development officer with the Nashville Metro Transit Authority Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee. Online registration is $18 before Feb. 20 at noon and $23 for late registration and non-members. To register, visit mjchamber.org.

Feb. 22

Angel Gowns Sewing Party

8:30 a.m.

An Angel Gowns sewing party will be Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Sewing machines and water will be provided. Attendees should bring lunch and a pair of sewing shears. Angel Gowns gives gowns to hospitals to give parents who are grieving from infant loss. The gowns are given to the family at no cost. Fabric and dress donations are not currently accepted. To RSVP, contact Shelly Barnes with a name and number at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Veterans Affairs Informational Event

11:30 a.m.

The informational event, “How VA disability benefits may help with senior care costs, will be Thursday, Feb. 22 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Rutland Place in Mt. Juliet. Glenn Osborne, managing director of Elder Veterans Legal Aide Group, will present the information. Lunch will provided. To RSVP, call 615-773-6111.

Watertown Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

5:30 p.m.

Visionary Design Group will play host to the next Watertown Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. at its office at 300 Public Square. Refreshments will be served. Wilson County Motors is also featured as a business of the month.

Feb. 23

Angel Gowns Sewing Party

8:30 a.m.

An Angel Gowns sewing party will be Friday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Sewing machines and water will be provided. Attendees should bring lunch and a pair of sewing shears. Angel Gowns gives gowns to hospitals to give parents who are grieving from infant loss. The gowns are given to the family at no cost. Fabric and dress donations are not currently accepted. To RSVP, contact Shelly Barnes with a name and number at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Tree Sapling Giveaway

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Stormwater Department, in cooperation with the Tennessee Environmental Council, will give away 1,200 tree saplings Friday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or while supplies last at Don Fox Community Park in Lebanon. Persimmon, loblolly pine, redbud, red oak and tulip poplar tree saplings will be available.

Feb. 25

Glory Road at the Capitol Theatre

2:30 p.m.

In honor of Black History Month, the Wilson County Black History Committee will present the movie, Glory Road, on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are $5 each, and children younger than 7 will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office, from members of the Wilson County Black History Committee or at the Capitol Theatre box office one hour before the event.

Feb. 26

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

A Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Feb. 26 from 3-7 p.m. at Stonebridge community clubhouse at 205 Meandering Drive in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate this winter, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Feb. 27

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Royal Celebration

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual membership meeting and awards banquet, Royal Celebration, on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the program will start at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com or call 615-444-5503.

State Route 109 Pre-Construction meeting

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will hold a State Route 109 pre-construction meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 6-7 p.m. at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. Local residents are encouraged to attend to learn about the construction plan, what residents can expect and also a timeline for the project. As the construction is in multiple phases, the first phase will be State Route 109 from U.S. Highway 70 to north of the Cumberland River.

March 1

Free Hands-Only CPR Training

9 a.m.

A free hands-only CPR training class will be Thursday, March 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon at 1409A Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. To enroll, visit tennova.com under the events tab or call 615-443-2560. It will be an education course only and not for certification.

Regenerative Stem-Cell Therapy Seminar

Noon

Inspire Medical Weight Loss and Wellness will offer free educational seminars on regenerative stem-cell therapy March 1 at noon and 6 p.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, No. 130, in Mt. Juliet. Attendance is by registration only and will be limited to 30 people. To register for one of the free educational stem-cell seminars, call 615-453-8999.

March 3

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, March 3 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk

10 a.m.

The Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk will be Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Proceeds from the event will benefit New Leash on Life. Registration and further details may be found at pfac5k.run.

Hoops4Hope

4 p.m.

Hoops4Hope, a benefit for Justin West, will be Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m. at Rutland Elementary School. It will include a silent auction, barbecue dinner, basketball game with cheerleaders and a three-point contest. For event details, sponsorship and registration information, visit mj4hope.org.

March 8

Wilson County Right to Life Pastors’ Prayer and Information Breakfast

9 a.m.

Wilson County Right to Life will hold a pastors’ prayer and information breakfast March 8 at 9 a.m. at Comfort Suites in Lebanon. Contact Trecia Dillingham at 615-443-5458 to RSVP.

March 24

Lebanon High School All-Sports Booster Club Casino Night

6 p.m.

The Lebanon High School All-Sports Booster Club Casino Night fundraiser will be Saturday, March 24 from 6-10 p.m. at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike. It will feature both live and silent auctions. A $100 ticket will allow two people eat, drink and play games. For more information or to buy tickets, call 615-218-5591.

March 26

Wilson County Schools Growth Meeting

6 p.m.

A Wilson County Schools community meeting to discuss future growth will be Monday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at West Wilson Middle School. Topics that will be discussed will include a new Mt. Juliet high school, as well as the anticipated rezoning that will impact some middle school students with the opening of Gladeville Middle School in 2019.

March 27

Wilson County Schools Growth Meeting

6 p.m.

A Wilson County Schools community meeting to discuss future growth will be Tuesday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Middle School. Topics that will be discussed will include a new Mt. Juliet high school, as well as the anticipated rezoning that will impact some middle school students with the opening of Gladeville Middle School in 2019.

April 3

Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet

6 p.m.

The 12th-annual Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet will take place Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Dr. Phillip Kinslow, Ralph McKee Sr., Lanas Smith and Noel Yelton will be part of the 12th class of inductees into the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame. Tickets for the banquet may be purchased from board treasurer Diane Major by calling 615-444-1890, ext. 3. The cost is $20 per ticket. Jordan’s Catering will prepare the meal.

April 12

Wilson Books From Birth Imagination Dinner

6:30 p.m.

Wilson Books From Birth will hold its annual Imagination Dinner on Thursday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Table sponsorships for eight are available for $250. Call Wilson Books from Birth at 615-444-5586 to sponsor a table. The dinner follows a “wacky waiter” format. By sponsoring a table, patrons can select a person to be their waiter for the evening. The Imagination Dinner benefits Wilson Books from Birth, a division of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Wilson County. The literacy service mails one age-appropriate book each month to every child in Wilson County from birth to 5 years old at no cost to the family.

April 26

Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will hold its annual Reagan Day Dinner on Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Tuckers Gap Event Center.

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Feb. 20

Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County 911 Board work session and meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet in a work session followed by its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

5 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Feb. 22

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Board of Directors meeting

5 p.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Board of Directors will meet Thursday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. in the corporate office at 233 Legends Drive, Suite 103, in Lebanon.

Feb. 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 27

Lebanon Municipal Regional Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Municipal Regional Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 1

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, March 1 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, March 1 at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Thursday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 5

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, March 5 at 6 p.m. in the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

March 6

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

March 12

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, March 12 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 15

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 19

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, March 19 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

March 20

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

March 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.