Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Jan. 24

Stroke Support Group

11:30 a.m.

Anyone who has suffered a stroke is invited to the first stroke support group Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Saint Thomas Outpatient Rehabilitation at 108 Providence Trail in Mt. Juliet. Sylvia McLaughlin, stroke coordinator at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, will talk about dealing with the side effects of a stroke. Free food and drinks will be provided. To RSVP, call 615-553-9761.

Jan. 25

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, Jan. 25 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Those who come to give will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To give blood, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.

Watertown Chamber Business Mixer

6 p.m.

Sun Graphics will open its doors for a mixer Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m. for community members to get to know them better. The event is part of a monthly plan to have mixers in Watertown on the third Thursday of each month at various businesses so the community can get to know more of what Watertown has to offer. There will be door prizes and refreshments provided. The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and The Edge newspaper will sponsor the events. Those who plan to attend should bring plenty of business cards and a dollar bill.

Dollars and Sense

6:30 p.m.

Dollars and Sense, a seminar to learn how to make sense of money, will be Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Rutland Elementary School at 1995 S. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Bank representatives will share information and answer questions on family budgets, credit report repair and bank loans. For more information or to RSVP, contact Debbie McChurch at mcchurchd@wcschools.com or call 615-444-8267.

Jan. 26

Mt. Juliet Chamber Choice Awards

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Chamber Choice Awards on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Early-bird registration is $60 per person, and late registration is $70. A premium table for eight is available for $500. To register or for more information, visit mjchamber.org.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “Jeeves in Bloom”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, “Jeeves in Bloom,” adapted by Margaret Raether and directed by Barbara Hartman on Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com or make reservations and pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

Jan. 27

Free Clothing Giveaway

8 a.m.

A free clothing giveaway will be Saturday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “Jeeves in Bloom”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, “Jeeves in Bloom,” adapted by Margaret Raether and directed by Barbara Hartman on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com or make reservations and pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

Jan. 28

Encore Theatre Co. presents “Jeeves in Bloom”

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, “Jeeves in Bloom,” adapted by Margaret Raether and directed by Barbara Hartman on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com or make reservations and pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

Feb. 1

CPR Certification Course

5:30 p.m.

Empower Me will play host to an American Heart Association basic life support adult-child-infant CPR classroom-based course Thursday, Feb. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the Education Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The cost is $67 and will include the course and CPR card.

McClain Christian Academy’s A Night of Music

7 p.m.

McClain Christian Academy’s A Night of Music, featuring Dailey and Vincent, Alvarado Road Show, Meaghan Farrell, the Willis Clan and the Green Sisters, will be Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For tickets or more information, call 629-255-6308 or visit mcclainchristian.org.

Feb. 2

Fill a Ford with Food

8 a.m.

Wilson County 4-H will collect non-perishable food items to be donated to families in need in Wilson County. Items should be brought to the Wilson County Extension office by Friday, Feb. 2, and they will be taken to Wilson County Farm Bureau on Monday, Feb. 5 on behalf of Wilson County 4-H.

Feb. 3

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, Feb. 3 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Polar Plunge

8 a.m.

The annual Polar Plunge fundraiser for Wilson County Special Olympics will be Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. Participants may register at polarplungetn.com or in person at the center. An award will be given for the best costume, and the top donor will receive a year membership to the center. For more information, call Rebecca Bennett at 615-453-7286.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter

9 a.m.

The monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will be Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Feb. 4

Super Sunday

7 a.m.

The annual Super Sunday event will be Sunday, Feb. 4 at 7 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. Former NFL coach Steve Hagen, director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Franklin, will be the guest speaker. A men and boys breakfast will be at 7 a.m. in the Life Center, followed by worship services at 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and 11 a.m. in both the sanctuary and Life Center. For more information, visit immanuelbaptist.com.

Blood Drive

9 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 South Tarver Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, by download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Feb. 5

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Feb. 5 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Associate members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Feb. 7

State of the County Address

11:30 a.m.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will give his State of the County Address on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club. To RSVP, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the Spain House next door to the First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. The program will be about beekeeping, presented by one of the beekeeping members. Email the chapter for more information at margaretgaston@tndar.org.

Feb. 8

Women in the Lead

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in the Lead luncheon, featuring Leslie Hayes who will speak on how to pitch yourself or your business, will be Thursday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Sammy B’s at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 per person. To RSVP, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Feb. 9

Town News

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present Town News on Friday, Feb. 9 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the chamber office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The guest speakers will be Lebanon Councilor Chris Crowell, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy.

Southern Home and Garden Expo

4 p.m.

The Southern Home and Garden Expo will be Friday, Feb. 9 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. It will feature everything needed to buy, build, remodel or decorate all under one roof. Admission will be free. For more information, call 615-443-6635 or visit wbthomegardenexpo.com.

Feb. 10

Southern Home and Garden Expo

9 a.m.

The Southern Home and Garden Expo will be Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. It will feature everything needed to buy, build, remodel or decorate all under one roof. Admission will be free. For more information, call 615-443-6635 or visit wbthomegardenexpo.com.

Renew Wedding Vows at Watertown Square

10 a.m.

Renew wedding vows Feb. 10, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Watertown Square. Taylor Wood with Foul Vows Wedding Services will officiate the ceremonies. Professional photographers will be on hand to capture the special moments. There will be no cost for the ceremony, and no couple will be turned away. Donations will be accepted. Local artists will display their works in some of the buildings, antique stores will be open to browse, and the insurance office will feature an art gallery in it to visit.

Feb. 11

Blood Drive

8 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, by download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Feb. 13

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Feb. 13 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Feb. 15

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Steinway Piano Gallery Concert

6:30 p.m.

A free concert, featuring Dr. Ming Wang, Carlos Enrique, Diedre Emerson and Mark Schaffel, will be Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Steinway Piano Gallery at 4285 Sidco Drive in Nashville. To RSVP, contact Kristin Hoehne at kgodwin@steinwaynashville.com or call 615-373-5901.

Feb. 17

Camp AcheAway Trivia Night Fundraiser

7 p.m.

A trivia night fundraiser for Camp AcheAway for children with juvenile arthritis will be Saturday, Feb. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Camp AcheAway is scheduled each June at the YMCA’s Camp Widjiwagan on Percy Priest Lake. It’s sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation of Tennessee, and there is no cost to families who attend, however, it costs the Arthritis Foundation about $750 per child.

Feb. 22

Angel Gowns Sewing Party

8:30 a.m.

An Angel Gowns sewing party will be Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Sewing machines and water will be provided. Attendees should bring lunch and a pair of sewing shears. Angel Gowns gives gowns to hospitals to give parents who are grieving from infant loss. The gowns are given to the family at no cost. Fabric and dress donations are not currently accepted. To RSVP, contact Shelly Barnes with a name and number at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Feb. 23

Angel Gowns Sewing Party

8:30 a.m.

An Angel Gowns sewing party will be Friday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Sewing machines and water will be provided. Attendees should bring lunch and a pair of sewing shears. Angel Gowns gives gowns to hospitals to give parents who are grieving from infant loss. The gowns are given to the family at no cost. Fabric and dress donations are not currently accepted. To RSVP, contact Shelly Barnes with a name and number at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

March 3

Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk

10 a.m.

The Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk will be Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Proceeds from the event will benefit New Leash on Life. Registration and further details may be found at pfac5k.run.

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

Jan. 24

Watertown Beer Board meeting

Noon

The Watertown Beer Board will meet Wednesday, Jan. 24 at noon at the Watertown Community Center to discuss a change in ownership at Watertown Discount Beer and Tobacco at 8482 Sparta Pike.

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office. The meeting was rescheduled from Jan. 17 due to inclement weather.

Jan. 25

Lebanon City Council special-called meeting

5:45 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a special-called meeting Thursday, Jan. 25 at 5:45 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. The council plans to review the city’s recycling program.

Jan. 29

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Monday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Feb. 1

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee meeting

8 a.m.

The Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 5

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Feb. 6

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Feb. 12

Lebanon City Council work session

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Monday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 13

Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 15

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 20

Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council work session

5 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Feb. 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 27

Lebanon Municipal Regional Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Municipal Regional Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 1

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Thursday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.