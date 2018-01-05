Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Jan. 6

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, Jan. 6 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Vietnam Veterans of America Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m.

The Chapter 1004 Vietnam Veterans of America will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast with scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy Saturday, Jan. 6 from 7 a.m. until noon at the Lebanon National Guard Armory at 1010 Leeville Pike. Adults may eat for $7, children for $5, and children 5 and younger eat for free. For more information, call 615-800-0517 or 615-289-5572 or email v.v.a.chapter1004@gmail.com.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting

9 a.m.

The Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Saturday, Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. for brunch at First United Methodist Church’s Spain House in Lebanon. The program will be “Washington’s Other Army: The Women at Valley Forge.”

Jan. 8

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Jan. 8 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Associate members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Jan. 9

Lebanon Retirees meeting

9 a.m.

The city of Lebanon Retirees group will meet Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is comprised of and limited to people who have retired from the city of Lebanon municipal government. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month from September until May.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Jan. 9 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Jan. 12

Town News

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Town News meeting Friday, Jan. 12 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the chamber office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its community development meeting Friday, Jan. 12 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Hear firsthand about local development projects in the community. The guest speaker will be Clay Banks, regional director for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Breakfast will be served. Online registration is required for seating at mjchamber.org.

Centerstage Theatre Co. presents “The Meeting”

7:30 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present “The Meeting,” a play by Jeff Stetson and directed by Mitchell Vantrease about a meeting between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, on Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the June and Bill Heydel Fine Arts Center at Cumberland University in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 each and available at Iddy & Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square or brownpapertickets.com. A talk back with the director and cast will be after the performance.

Jan. 13

World Classic Martial Arts Open Championship

8 a.m.

The World Classic Martial Arts Open Championship will be Saturday, Jan. 13 at Cumberland University. Admission will be $10 per person. For more information, call 615-788-7544 or visit worldclassicmartialarts.net.

Centerstage Theatre Co. presents “The Meeting”

7:30 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present “The Meeting,” a play by Jeff Stetson and directed by Mitchell Vantrease about a meeting between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the June and Bill Heydel Fine Arts Center at Cumberland University in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 each and available at Iddy & Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square or brownpapertickets.com. A talk back with the director and cast will be after the performance.

Jan. 14

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Jan. 14 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Round Lick Baptist Church at 745 W. Main St. in Watertown. Those who come to give will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To give blood, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.

Jan. 15

Mt. Juliet Chamber Leading Women Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Leading Women Luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office. Early registration is $18 by Jan. 8 at noon, and late registration is $23. The guest speaker will be Tracy Newman, a John Maxwell team certified coach and trainer with the theme, “Put Your Dream to the Test.” Visit mjchamber.org for more information and to register.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Jan. 15 from noon until 4 p.m. in the Wilson County Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Those who come to give will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To give blood, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.

Jan. 17

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Mayor Ed Hagerty, who will give his State of the City address. Early registration is $18 by Jan. 16 at noon or late and non-member registration is $23. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Jan. 18

Mt. Juliet Chamber Business and Leadership By the Book

11:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business and Leadership By the Book meeting Thursday, Jan. 18 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office at 2055 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick will share insights from his book, “Red, White and True, Living Your Faith in the Workplace in America.” Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 18 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Jan. 22

Red Cross Recruitment for Disaster Action Team

6:30 p.m.

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team and general volunteer information sharing will be Monday, Jan. 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The meeting will be in room 302 in the fellowship hall. Participants should enter through the Witt Family Center. For more information, call Jim Coe at 615-218-7522 or Vicki Atknson at 615-521-6981.

Jan. 26

Mt. Juliet Chamber Choice Awards

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Chamber Choice Awards on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Early-bird registration is $60 per person, and late registration is $70. A premium table for eight is available for $500. To register or for more information, visit mjchamber.org.

Feb. 3

Polar Plunge

8 a.m.

The annual Polar Plunge fundraiser for Wilson County Special Olympics will be Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. Participants may register at polarplungetn.com or in person at the center. An award will be given for the best costume, and the top donor will receive a year membership to the center. For more information, call Rebecca Bennett at 615-453-7286.

Feb. 4

Super Sunday

7 a.m.

The annual Super Sunday event will be Sunday, Feb. 4 at 7 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. Former NFL coach Steve Hagen, director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Franklin, will be the guest speaker. A men and boys breakfast will be at 7 a.m. in the Life Center, followed by worship services at 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and 11 a.m. in both the sanctuary and Life Center. For more information, visit immanuelbaptist.com.

Feb. 7

State of the County Address

11:30 a.m.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will give his State of the County Address on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club. To RSVP, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

The People’s Agenda

Jan. 8

Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee meeting

2:30 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee will meet Monday, Jan. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee will meet Monday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 9

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

7 a.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission Office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Jan. 10

Wilson County Commission special-called meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet in a special-called meeting Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse to fill a District 46 state House vacancy.

Jan. 11

Wilson County Ag Extension Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Extension Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. at the University of Tennessee Extension office conference room.

Wilson County Public Works Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Public Works Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in a work session at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Jan. 15

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Jan. 16

Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Jan. 22

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 23

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 1

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Feb. 5

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.