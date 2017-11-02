Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Nov. 2

Wilson County Retired Teachers Association meeting

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Retired Teachers Association will meet Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at Rutland Place in Mt. Juliet. Daisy Cleaves, Tennessee Retired Teachers Association president, will be the guest speaker. Reservations are required for the luncheon meeting, and those attending should sign in when they arrive in the Rutland Place lobby. The community service project for November will be the Lebanon schools Backpack Program, and needs are 100-percent juice boxes, individual Beanie Weenies, Vienna sausage, Pop Tarts or breakfast bars. For more information, call 615-444-0071.

Wilson Central Culinary Teams Spirit Night at Culver’s

5 p.m.

The Wilson Central High School culinary teams will have a spirit night Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Culver’s in Mt. Juliet.

Watertown Elementary School PALS Fall Festival

5:30 p.m.

The Watertown Elementary School PALS Fall Festival will be Friday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the school. It will feature a nacho bar, games, prizes, a cake walk, silent auction, book fair, vendor booths and more.

Stewards of Children

6:30 p.m.

Stewards of Children, a prevention training program that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibility to child sexual abuse for organizations that serve youth and individuals concerned about the safety of children, will be Thursday, Nov. 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Beth Goolesby at 615-202-5388 or Cece Ralston at 615-449-7975.

Southern Stars and Mason Jars Benefit for the Keith Edmonds Foundation

6:30 p.m.

The Southern Stars and Mason Jars Benefit for the Keith Edmonds Foundation with special guests Tracy Lawrence, Casey Bethard, Rick Huckaby and Mark Nesler will be Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Individual tickets are $125, and sponsorships are available by emailing kelly@keithedmondsfoundation.org. Dinner will be catered by Sammy B’s.

Nov. 3

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly community development meeting Friday, Nov. 3 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Mt. Juliet public works deputy director Andy Barlow, who will speak on the city’s proposed transportation plan. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Golf for Toys Scramble

8:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Fire Department’s 14th annual Golf for Toys Scramble will be Friday, Nov. 3 with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at Lebanon Golf and Country Club at 1300 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. The cost is $75 per player or $300 per team and will include range balls, green fees, cart and lunch and beverage tickets. For more information, contact Lt. Brian Fountain at 615-504-3669 or fountain@lebanontn.org.

Free Clothing Store

9 a.m.

The Free Clothing Store will be open Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. until noon at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109, across the street from Dollar General, in Lebanon. There will be clothes for men, women and children, along with toiletry items and is open to everyone. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Nov. 4

Thanksgiving and Christmas Bazaar

8 a.m.

A Thanksgiving and Christmas bazaar will be Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. until noon at Lebanon Church of God at 1007 Hartsville Pike. There will be unique gifts for everyone. A bake and breakfast foods sale will be from 8-10 a.m. or until sold out.

Wilson County FCE Christmas Bazaar

8 a.m.

The FCE Christmas Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. The event will bring various vendors with items ranging from homemade to home-based businesses as well as a unique setting for holiday pictures. Admission is free. Contact coordinator Genevieve Kilga at 615-594-5387 or cruellastateside@aol.com for more information.

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will return Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Free parking and admission will be available. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle riders of all makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Watertown High School Marching Band Mattress Sale Fundraiser

10 a.m.

The Watertown High School marching band will hold its second annual mattress sale fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the school. All sizes, including pillows, will be one sale at discount prices. For more information, visit bit.ly/beds4watertownmusic2017.

Home for the Holidays Vendor and Craft Fair

10 a.m.

The fifth annual Home for the Holidays vendor and craft fair will be Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at Charlie Daniels Park. Santa Claus will be there from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., and live music will be presented by Bradshaw’s Music Review.

Christmas Open House at the Plantation

10 a.m.

The Christmas Open House at the Plantation will be Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon until 4 p.m. at Watermelon Moon Farm at 10575 Trousdale Ferry Pike in Lebanon. The historic Washington Seay Home on Highway 141 at the edge of the Smith-Wilson County line will play host to the event. Garlands draped on the historic railings and mantels along with twinkling lights will transform the 1835 home into a splendor for the season. Woodland-themed trees and table-top décor will feature deer, rabbits, birds, foxes and animals from nature’s abundance. The Summer Kitchen will also be filled with country snow scenes, red birds and signs of country cheer for shopping delights. Pig Pen Barbeque from Hartsville will have its food truck to provide barbeque treats to purchase and enjoy as luncheon fare. There is no charge or reservation needed. For more information, visit watermelonmoonfarm.com.

Family Fun Day

11 a.m.

The annual family fun day will be Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Farmers Insurance Pence Agency at 1432 W. Main St. in Lebanon. It will feature cornhole, games, inflatables, basketball, food and giveaways. To RSVP, call 615-447-5026.

Changing Minds and Changing Lives: Smoke in the City

2 p.m.

A community forum and discussion panel with community leaders, Changing Minds and Changing Lives: Smoke in the City, will be Saturday, Nov. 4 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Living Word Family Worship Center at 3633 Poplar Hill Road in Watertown. For more information, email Pastor Brandon L. Davis at rev.bldavis2@gmail.com.

The Mill at Christmas

6 p.m.

The Mill at Christmas will be Friday, Nov. 3 from 6-9 p.m. with a VIP “Sip and Shop” pre-shopping event for $10 admission at the door and Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with free admission at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. Thousands of holiday gift ideas and shopping will be found all under one roof. For more information, call 615-443-6901 or visit themillatlebanon.com.

Wilson Amateur Radio Club meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson Amateur Radio Club will meet Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in room 122 of Labry Hall at Cumberland University. Anyone may attend. For more information, call Tom Parker at 615-587-2337.

Wilson County 44th annual Gospel Music Fest

6:30 p.m.

The 44th annual Wilson County Gospel Music Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The event will feature Michael Helwig with the Blackwood Brothers, the Masters Four, Commonwealth Quartet, the Harmoneers and the Immanuel Baptist Church choir. Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a group of four of more in advance. Tickets are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon and at CedarStone Bank locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.

Nov. 5

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, Nov. 5 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Christmas Open House at the Plantation

Noon

The Christmas Open House at the Plantation will be Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon until 4 p.m. at Watermelon Moon Farm at 10575 Trousdale Ferry Pike in Lebanon. The historic Washington Seay Home on Highway 141 at the edge of the Smith-Wilson County line will play host to the event. Garlands draped on the historic railings and mantels along with twinkling lights will transform the 1835 home into a splendor for the season. Woodland-themed trees and table-top décor will feature deer, rabbits, birds, foxes and animals from nature’s abundance. The Summer Kitchen will also be filled with country snow scenes, red birds and signs of country cheer for shopping delights. Pig Pen Barbeque from Hartsville will have its food truck to provide barbeque treats to purchase and enjoy as luncheon fare. There is no charge or reservation needed. For more information, visit watermelonmoonfarm.com.

Nov. 6

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Nov. 6 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Associate members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Greater Middle Tennessee Fundraising Banquet

6 p.m.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Greater Middle Tennessee Fundraising Banquet will be Monday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Music City Center at 201 Fifth Ave. S. in Nashville. The speaker will be Clark Kellogg with CBS Sports. For tickets or more information, visit fcanashville.org or call 615-889-8808.

Republican Women of Wilson County meeting

6 p.m.

The Republican Women of Wilson County will meet Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon for business only to elect the new officers for the club. The public is invited to attend, and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Julie at julieschocolate@aol.com or call 615-405-4613.

Nov. 7

Holiday Extravaganza

10 a.m.

The Holiday Extravaganza will be Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature Christmas shopping, lunch provided, door prizes and more. Tickets are $12 per person or tables for eight people for $96. Advanced tickets are required and available at all Wilson Bank & Trust offices.

Adult English Classes

4 p.m.

Adult conversational English classes will begin Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 4-5 p.m. at West Wilson Middle School at 935 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet and from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Carroll-Oakland School at 4664 Hunters Point Pike in Lebanon. Classes will address all language levels and be taught by certified English as a Second Language teachers. Snacks, refreshments and childcare will be provided.

Nov. 8

Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

11 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its official ribbon cutting on its new office Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. at 2055 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Suite 200, in Mt. Juliet.

Nov. 9

Blood Drive

10 a.m.

A Blood Assurance blood drive will be Thursday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. To schedule an appointment, visit bloodassurance.org/lebchamber or contact Trudy Cody at 931-239-9411 or trudycody@bloodassurance.org. All donors will be given a free “fall in love with giving” T-shirt or a pair of “I bleed” themed socks.

Concert to Honor Our Veterans

6 p.m.

A Concert to Honor Our Veterans, featuring the Watertown High School band and choir, will be Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. Admission will be free.

Charis Health Center Founders’ Awards Reception

6:30 p.m.

Charis Health Center will hold its fourth annual Founders’ Awards Reception on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Venue 142 on the Lebanon Square. It will feature a dinner and silent auction. RSVP to Lea Rowe at 936-662-7297 or lea@charishealthcenter.org.

Nov. 10

Songwriters Round and Casino Night Benefit for Empower Me

6:30 p.m.

The Songwriters Round and Casino Night Benefit for Empower Me, featuring Big Vinny, Skye Claire and Lance Carpenter and gaming tables, will be Friday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 each and will include kickoff party admission, reserved seating, open bar, dinner, $10,000 in casino money and a special event poster. For tickets, visit eeomc.com/events.

Lebanon High School Drama presents “See How They Run”

7 p.m.

The Lebanon High School drama department will present the play, “See How They Run” by Philip King on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and children older than 5 years old. Tickets are available at the Lebanon High School website or will be available at the door.

Nov. 11

Fallen Soldiers March

5:30 a.m.

The ninth annual Veteran’s Day 32-mile Fallen Soldiers March will be Saturday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The route will start at Legislative Plaza in Nashville and end at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza in Lebanon. A service dog will be presented to a local veteran at the end of the march. For more information, visit fallensoldiersmarch.com.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Shopping Extravaganza

9 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Shopping Extravaganza will be Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the school’s gym at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The event will be free and open to the public. More thank 60 vendors will be featured.

Lebanon High School Princess Character Breakfast

9 a.m.

The eighth annual Princess Character Breakfast will be Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9-11 a.m. at Lebanon High School in the cafeteria. The school’s Future Business Leaders of America will present the event for girls 2-9-years old. Disney princesses will be on hand to teach the young girls about their character traits and why they are important. Parents may pre-pay the $5 ticket fee Nov. 4 from 9-11 a.m. at Lebanon High School in the cafeteria. Checks may be mailed to the attention to Megan Davis or Sherry Buchanan Lebanon High School, 500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon, TN 37087, and tickets will be held at will call. Admission at the door on the day of the event will be $10. All attendees will pay admission, except for children 1 year old or younger. For more information, contact Buchanan at 615-444-9610, ext. 3331 or buchanans@wcschools.com or Davis at davismr@wcschools.com.

Maternity Information Class

10 a.m.

A maternity information class will be Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. until noon at Saint Thomas Medial Partners Mt. Juliet Care Center at 108 Providence Trail in Mt. Juliet. Information will be available on birthing options, baby basics, breastfeeding and more. To register, visit mtjulietbaby.eventbrite.com.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. It will feature a roundtable discussion. Early registration is $18 by Nov. 14 at noon at $23 for late registration. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Leadership Wilson Dare to Dine

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson’s Dare to Dine will be Saturday, Nov. 11 with dinner at 6 p.m. and dessert at 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. For more information, email Dorie Mitchell at dorie@leadershipwilson.com.

Lebanon High School Drama presents “See How They Run”

7 p.m.

The Lebanon High School drama department will present the play, “See How They Run” by Philip King on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and children older than 5 years old. Tickets are available at the Lebanon High School website or will be available at the door.

Nov. 12

Blood Drive

8 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mt. Juliet First Baptist Church at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Lebanon High School Drama presents “See How They Run”

2 p.m.

The Lebanon High School drama department will present the play, “See How They Run” by Philip King on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and children older than 5 years old. Tickets are available at the Lebanon High School website or will be available at the door.

Nov. 13

Eagle Park Dedication

11 a.m.

Eagle Park will be dedicated Monday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at the park at the corner of West Division Street and Fourth Avenue in Mt. Juliet. Overflow parking will be at Cloyd’s Church.

Robinson Park Dedication

11:30 a.m.

Robinson Park will be dedicated Monday, Nov. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the park. Parking will be at Robinson Center on Mt. Juliet Road at the intersection of Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet.

South Hartmann Drive Gateway Study Open House

4 p.m.

An open house for the South Hartmann Drive Gateway Study will be Monday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will meet Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will present his state of the county address.

Nov. 14

High School Equivalency Testing

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test, formerly the GED, on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Small Business Saturday Kickoff Rally

8:30 a.m.

The Small Business Saturday kickoff rally for Lebanon retailers will be Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Free breakfast will be served, and retailers are encouraged to bring a door prize to be given during Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. To RSVP, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.org.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Nov. 16

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary Fundraising Sale

7 a.m.

The Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary will hold an everything $6 fundraising sale Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 17 from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the hospital’s outpatient classroom. It will feature a wide selection of products, including jewelry, scarves, socks, gadgets and more, at factory-direct pricing. Profits from the sale will benefit patients and the local community.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Nov. 16 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Nov. 17

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary Fundraising Sale

7 a.m.

The Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary will hold an everything $6 fundraising sale Friday, Nov. 17 from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the hospital’s outpatient classroom. It will feature a wide selection of products, including jewelry, scarves, socks, gadgets and more, at factory-direct pricing. Profits from the sale will benefit patients and the local community.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Business Boost

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Business Boost series Friday, Nov. 17 from 11:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Katie Adkisson with Reed Public Relations, who will speak about a fresh approach to marketing for small businesses. Registration is $15 for chamber members and $25 for non-members. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Nov. 18

Pumpkin Pie K

8 a.m.

The Pumpkin Pie K will be Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8-11 a.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. It will feature a 3.14-mile run, walk or stroll on a rarely seen trail, scratch-and-sniff T-shirt, swag bag, a fresh slice of pumpkin pie after the race and other refreshments and a deejay dance party. Registration is $25 for adults and $12 for children younger than 12 years old. Register at pumpkinpiek.com.

Dec. 9

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will return Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Free parking and admission will be available. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Nov. 3

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office in Lebanon. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately after the Road Commission.

Nov. 6

Wilson County 911 Board work session

11:30 a.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet in a work session Monday, Nov. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Nov. 7

Lebanon City Council work session

5 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. in the School Exhibit Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Nov. 13

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

South Hartmann Drive Gateway Study Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The South Hartmann Drive Gateway Study Committee will meet Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Nov. 14

Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Nov. 20

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon.

Nov. 27

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Nov. 28

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Nov. 30

Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.