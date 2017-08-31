Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Sept. 1

Alive Hospice Lebanon Lunch and Learn

Noon

Alive Hospice Lebanon will have a lunch and learn event Friday, Sept. 1 from noon until 1 p.m. at its office at 205 W. High St., Suite 102, in Lebanon. Grief counselor Becky Riney will lead a discussion on the role of grief services in hospice care and provide hands-on experience with grief counseling techniques and therapies. Lunch will be provided. To RSVP, visit alivehospice.org/learn or contact Keith King at kking@alivehospice.org or 615-346-8418.

Mt. Juliet Music and Movie in the Park

6:45 p.m.

The last Music and Movie in the Park of the season will be Friday, Sept. 1 at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. The music portion will feature Rae Larson, Kiana and Takiah Ledo who will provide musical entertainment at 6:45 p.m. At 7:15 p.m., the movie portion will feature “Storks.” Bring a chair or blanket, and concessions will be available for purchase.

Sept. 2

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, Sept. 2 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will be Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. There will be free parking and admission. For more information, call 615-364-1828 or visit bothbarrels.us.

Wilson Amateur Radio Club meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson Amateur Radio Club will meet Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. in room 122 of Labry Hall at Cumberland University. Anyone may attend. For more information, call Tom Parker at 615-587-2337.

Sept. 3

Blood Drive

1 p.m.

Celebration Lutheran Church will serve as host for an American Red Cross blood drive Sunday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The blood drive will be held in the fellowship hall at the church, 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Food will be served and participants have an opportunity to receive a free Red Cross t-shirt by making an appointment. To schedule an appointment, log on to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code MtJuliet.

Sept. 4

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Sept. 4 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Auxiliary members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Sept. 6

About Book Club meeting

Noon

The About Book Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 6 from noon until 1 p.m. at the University of Tennessee Extension Office in Gallatin. The selected book of the month will be “Mrs. Mike” by Frederick Backman. The book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the UT Extension office at 615-452-1423.

Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. in the Spain House at First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. The program will focus on Constitution Week.

Sept. 7

Wilson County Retired Teachers Association meeting

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Retired Teachers Association will meet Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. at Mount Olivet Baptist Church at 7463 Hickory Ridge Road in Mt. Juliet. Pinnacle Bank will present a program on scamming. Lunch will be provided, but reservations should be made by calling 615-444-0071. The service project will be the Wilson County Civic League’s tutoring program. Pocket folders, tri-fold presentation boards and school supplies are the needs.

Sept. 8

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, Sept. 8 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Paige Holmes, project director for Leap 2.0, who will talk about the mechatronics program at Vol State Community College. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Kitchen Witches

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the play, “The Kitchen Witches,” a comedy by Carolyn Smith and directed by James Bealor. Performances will be Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. For tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org or ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950.

Sept. 9

Sherry’s Run

8 a.m.

The 14th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org. Registration is also open at sherrysrun.org.

Pet Adoption Event

10 a.m.

Coldwell Banker Lakeside Realtors partnered with A Safe Place for Animals for a pet adoption Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Coldwell Banker Lakeside Realtors office at 530 W. Main St. in Hendersonville. Along with dogs on site for adoption, there will be food, fun and something for everyone. Riptide Shaved Ice truck will be on hand, as well as the Acopia Home Loans tailgate trailer serving hot dogs, Aussie Pet Mobile and Hendersonville Preppy Pet. Register for door prizes from Bark Avenue and Ma & Paws Pet Supply, along with other giveaways. Russell the Retriever, the Lakeside mascot, will make an appearance and will be available for photos. Donations for the shelter, including Purina dog and cat foods, collars and leashes for dogs, chewies, bleach, dish and laundry detergent and paper towels, may be dropped off during the event.

Fish Fest

3 p.m.

Fish Fest will be Saturday, Sept. 9 from 3-7 p.m. at Mount Olivet Baptist Church at 7463 Hickory Ridge Road in Mt. Juliet. The free community family event will feature food, games, crafts and music from New Ground. For more information, visit mtolivetbaptist.com or call 615-444-2390.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Kitchen Witches

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the play, “The Kitchen Witches,” a comedy by Carolyn Smith and directed by James Bealor. Performances will be Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. For tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org or ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950.

Sept. 10

Friends of Fiber meeting

1 p.m.

Anyone interested in learning about threads and yarns, spinning and weaving is invited to the monthly Friends of Fiber meeting. The next meeting will be Sunday, Sept. 10 from 1-4 p.m. in Town Hall in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. For more information, contact Marianne Pelletier at 615-547-6111 or marianne@fiddlersgrove.org.

Cumberland University All-Sports Camp

3 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will offer its free All-Sports Camp on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 3-5 p.m. at Cumberland University for boys and girls 7-14 years old. A parent or guardian must be present throughout camp. Register at lebanonwilsonchamber.com/allsports or call 615-444-5503 for more information.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Kitchen Witches

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the play, “The Kitchen Witches,” a comedy by Carolyn Smith and directed by James Bealor. Performance will be Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. For tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org or ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950.

Sept. 11

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will meet Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Cathy Hinners, retired police officer, author and public speaker on the Muslim Brotherhood in America, will be the guest speaker. Hinner is the founder of dailyrollcall.com.

Republican Women of Wilson County meeting

6 p.m.

The Republican Women of Wilson County will meet Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The guest speaker will be Will Burns, director of public policy for the Tennessee Action Council. Following the speaker, the club will hold its business meeting. New members are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 615-415-3201.

Sept. 12

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Sept. 13

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold a lunch and learn event Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Lebanon Golf and Country Club at 1300 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. The guest speaker will be Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The cost is $15. To RSVP or for more information, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com or call 615-444-5503.

Sept. 15

Missions Market

2 p.m.

The third annual Missions Market will be Friday, Sept. 15 from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Fairview Missions Market is a two-day local artisan craft and food event to support local and international missions trips through Fairview Church, while supporting the local businesses. The event will feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists and farmers selling handmade crafts, goods, or locally grown produce. For more information about the Missions Market, or to reserve a vendor booth, contact Joye Couts at 615-556-1044 or visit facebook.com/fairviewmissionsmarket.

Beer and Hymns at the Capitol Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns Nashville will be Friday, Sept. 15 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature hymns sung by the crowd and Black Abbey Brewing Co. beer for sale by the cup. Advance tickets are $10 at beerhymns.com or $15 at the door.

Sept. 16

Missions Market

10 a.m.

The third annual Missions Market will be Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Fairview Missions Market is a two-day local artisan craft and food event to support local and international missions trips through Fairview Church, while supporting the local businesses. The event will feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists and farmers selling handmade crafts, goods, or locally grown produce. For more information about the Missions Market, or to reserve a vendor booth, contact Joye Couts at 615-556-1044 or visit facebook.com/fairviewmissionsmarket.

Harvest Wine and Cheese Event

6:30 p.m.

The fifth annual Harvest Wine and Cheese Event will be Saturday, Sept. 16 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus to benefit Pickett Chapel restoration. It will feature a silent auction, music and dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres and sweet treats. Tickets are $50 each or $375 for a table for eight. For more information, call 615-444-9487.

Sept. 18

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Golf Challenge

Noon

The Wilson Habitat for Humanity Golf Challenge will be Monday, Sept. 18 at noon at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club in Lebanon. The event will feature a scramble format, lunch and dinner and live and silent auctions. For more information or to register a team, contact Tory Tredway at ttredway@habitatnashville.org or 615-453-4539.

Sept. 19

Cumberland University Free Concert

7 p.m.

Jeanine and Bill Walker, a couple whose musical ties stretch from Hollywood to Broadway to Nashville, will perform a free concert Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. on the Cumberland University campus in Baird Chapel in Memorial Hall. For more information, contact Fred Heifner at 615-547-1267 or fheifner@cumberland.edu.

Sept. 20

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its Chamber Connection Luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Sara Beth Urban, Middle Tennessee division manager for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, will be the guest speaker. Early registration is $18 by Sept. 19 at noon or $23 for late registration. To register, visit mjchamber.org.

Sept. 21

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For more information or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the adoption center at 615-444-1144.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Sept. 23

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Fallen Brothers Memorial Ride

9:30 a.m.

The fifth-annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Fallen Brothers Memorial Ride will be Saturday, Sept. 23 with registration from 9:30-11 a.m. and kickstands up at 11:15 a.m. at Coach’s Eastgate Grill at 6750 Eastgate Blvd. in Lebanon. The ride will end at Kellers Restaurant at 325 Hwy. 25 in Hartsville. Food and drinks will be available at the finish. The cost is $10 or a nonperishable food donation. For more information, contact Andrea “Squeaky” Forte at 615-752-8221 or tssweetpea@hotmail.com.

Mt. Juliet High School class of 1977 reunion

5:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet High School class of 1977 will celebrate its 40th reunion Saturday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club at 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. The reunion will feature dinner, a cash bar and deejay. The cost is $45 for singles and $75 for couples. Checks must be received no later than Sept. 1 and may be mailed to Mt. Juliet High School class of 1977, P.O. Box 1, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121. Anyone who has questions or needs more information may call Mike Gray at 615-504-9994 or Medina Vail at 615-969-6368.

Notes for Nurses

6:30 p.m.

Notes for Nurses, a concert to benefit the Cumberland University Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions, will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the LoJac hangar at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. It will feature Jonell Mosser. For more information, call 615-547-1245 or visit notesfornurses.com.

Sept. 26

Never Alone

6 p.m.

The sixth-annual Never Alone event, sponsored by the Wilson County Health Council and its’ community partners, will be Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. on the quad area behind the cafeteria on the Cumberland University campus. The event is to remember those lost to suicide and offer support to those who have been affected by suicide. The event is free and open to anyone interested. For more information, call Marisa Hunter, health coordinator at the Wilson County Health Department, at 615-444-5325 ext. 1014.

Sept. 27

Good Morning, Wilson County

8:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present Good Morning, Wilson County on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the chamber office. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and other county representatives will be on hand for a discussion about what’s going on in Wilson County.

Sept. 28

Brooks House Spaghetti Supper

5:30 p.m.

An old-fashioned spaghetti supper to benefit Brooks House will be Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The cost is $10 per person, and children 5 and younger eat free. Tickets may be purchased at Pinnacle Bank offices on South Cumberland Street or West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

Sept. 30

Mt. Juliet-Donelson-Hermitage Relay for Life

2 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet-Donelson-Hermitage Relay for Life will be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2-8 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/mtjuliettn.

Oct. 1

Historic Lebanon Farm to Table Dinner

5 p.m.

The second annual Historic Lebanon Farm to Table Dinner will be Sunday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. at Wedge Oak Farm in Lebanon. It will feature a meal prepared on site and served family style by Chef Trey Cioccia. Jug Creek Distillery and Yazoo Brewing Co. will offer specialty cocktails and brews during a social hour. Seating is limited. For tickets or more information, visit historiclebanon.com/farm-to-table-dinner, stop by the Historic Lebanon office at 324 W. Main St. in Lebanon or call 615-547-9795.

Oct. 6

Treasure Hunt

7 a.m.

The Treasure Hunt will be Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community parish at 14544 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The yard sale is the largest fundraiser of the year, which benefits the parish and the many charities sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary. It will feature furniture, kitchen items, books, movies, household items, linens, holiday decorations, luggage, toys, clothes and all shoes will be $1 a pair. Lunch and homemade baked goods will also be available.

Oct. 7

Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The fall edition of the Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, Oct. 7, beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing throughout the day in all areas of Watertown.

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner will be Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in the south hall.

Oct. 17

Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club will present the annual Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Old Hickory Country Club. For more information, contact Phil Smartt at 615-773-0161 or psmartt@southernbankoftn.com.

Oct. 26

Taste of Wilson County

5:30 p.m.

The annual Taste of Wilson County, featuring Batch and Bushel, will be Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mill in Lebanon.

Nov. 4

Wilson County 44th annual Gospel Music Fest

6:30 p.m.

The 44th annual Wilson County Gospel Music Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The event will feature Michael Helwig with the Blackwood Brothers, the Masters Four, Commonwealth Quartet, the Harmoneers and the Immanuel Baptist Church choir. Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a group of four of more in advance. Tickets are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon and at CedarStone Bank locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.

Nov. 11

Leadership Wilson Dare to Dine

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson’s Dare to Dine will be Saturday, Nov. 11 with dinner at 6 p.m. and dessert at 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. For more information, email Dorie Mitchell at dorie@leadershipwilson.com.

The People’s Agenda

The People's Agenda

Aug. 31

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 1

Wilson County Road Commission meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. in the Road Commission office. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately after the Road Commission.

Sept. 5

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee will meet Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Cable Television Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Cable Television Committee will meet Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Sept. 7

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave, Suite 102, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Animal Control Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Sept. 12

Wilson County Industrial Development Bond Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Industrial Development Bond Board will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. at the Joint Economic and Community Development Board office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

Sept. 14

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 18

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. The director of schools’ contract will be the first item on the agenda.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Sept. 19

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Sept. 28

Wilson County Board of Education

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Thursday, Sept. 28 in a work session at 5 p.m. and board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.