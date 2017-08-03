Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Aug. 5

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, Aug. 5 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

Lebanon Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. Breakfast is at 9 a.m., and the meeting starts at 10 a.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Wilson Amateur Radio Club meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson Amateur Radio Club will meet Saturday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. in room 122 of Labry Hall at Cumberland University. Anyone may attend. For more information, call Tom Parker at 615-587-2337.

Aug. 7

Republican Women of Wilson County meeting

11:30 a.m.

The Republican Women of Wilson County will meet Monday, Aug. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The speaker will be Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. The public is invited to bring a lunch or go with the club to a local restaurant following the meeting. For more information, call Julie Brockman at 615-405-4613.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Aug. 7 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Auxiliary members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Aug. 10

Senior Health Fair

8 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will hold the Senior Health Fair on Thursday, August 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center, 2034 North Mt. Juliet Road. The event will feature several vendors that specialize in older adult health and wellness. There will be free health screenings, free information, and door prizes. All seniors are welcome.

Women in the Lead

11:30 a.m.

Women in the Lead, featuring etiquette tips, proper dining process and cocktail party networking presented by Malika Williams, will be Thursday, Aug. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Sammy B’s at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. The cost is $15 per person. To RSVP, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Fantasy Book Club

6 p.m.

Harper’s Books in Lebanon will hold it’s first book club meeting Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Mill, 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. The first meeting will offer the opportunity for interested parties to get to know one another and decide on a book. Refreshments will be served and children are welcome to attend.

Aug. 11

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development Meeting

7:45 a.m.

A community development meeting will be Friday, Aug. 11 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office. The guest speaker will be Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright, who will discuss the new Mt. Juliet High School and district technology initiatives. Breakfast will be served. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org for seating.

Aug. 12

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York Veterans Affairs Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone living in Nashville and the surrounding area whose spouse died while serving on active duty, or of a service-connected cause, is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

Aug. 13

Friends of Fiber meeting

1 p.m.

The Friends of Fiber will meet Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. in Town Hall at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Anyone interested in learning about threads, yarns, spinning and weaving may attend.

Aug. 16

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

A Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce connection luncheon will be Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speakers will be Wayne Chandler and Steve Neville with the Grand Ole Opry, who will bring a behind-the-scenes look at the Opry. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Aug. 17

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Lebanon First United Methodist Church Dinner Theatre

6 p.m.

The play, “Love Letters,” by A.R. Gurney will be featured Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church’s Dinner Theatre. Admission is $15 per person, and childcare will be available upon request for $10 per child, which includes dinner. Reservations may be made by calling 615-444-3315. The church is at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 17 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Aug. 18-26

Wilson County Fair

The Wilson County Fair will take place at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon the week of Aug. 18-26. Visit wilsoncountyfair.net for more information.

Aug. 18

Neighborhood Health Open House

Noon

Neighborhood Health medical and dental services will hold an open house Friday, Aug. 18 from noon until 4 p.m. at its facility at 217 E. High St. in Lebanon. Tours, children’s games, prizes, hot dogs, popcorn and icees will be available.

Wilson County Democratic Party Fair Booth

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will have a booth Aug. 18-26 at the Wilson County Fair. It will feature merchandise for sale, free swag, opportunities to meet candidates and more. Anyone interested in volunteering may email contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org or call 615-549-6220.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Fair Solar Eclipse Event

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Fair will open Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. for a solar eclipse event. Rides, concessions and exhibits will be available. A viewing area will be at the motorsports arena, and glasses will be provided at admission while supplies last. The eclipse’s totality will be from 1:28-1:30 p.m.

Solar Eclipse Event at the Mill

11 a.m.

A solar eclipse event will be Monday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mill. The event will feature free lunch, free approved glasses, free parking, t-shirts for sale and more. For more information, contact Angela Mueller at angela@surpriseparties.com or 815-761-1946.

Aug. 30

We Are Messengers at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Charis Health Center will hold a benefit Christian concert Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Capital Theater in Lebanon with headliner, We Are Messengers. The night will consist of the band’s hits, worship and testimony. Admission is $15 per person. For more information, call 615-418-1501 or visit charishealthcenter.org.

Sept. 2

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, Sept. 2 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

Sept. 4

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Sept. 4 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Auxiliary members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Sept. 6

About Book Club meeting

Noon

The About Book Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 6 from noon until 1 p.m. at the University of Tennessee Extension Office in Gallatin. The selected book of the month will be “Mrs. Mike” by Frederick Backman. The book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the UT Extension office at 615-452-1423.

Sept. 9

Sherry’s Run

8 a.m.

The 14th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org. Registration is also open at sherrysrun.org.

Sept. 11

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will meet Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Cathy Hinners, retired police officer, author and public speaker on the Muslim Brotherhood in America, will be the guest speaker. Hinner is the founder of dailyrollcall.com.

Sept. 12

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Sept. 15

Beer and Hymns at the Capitol Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns Nashville will be Friday, Sept. 15 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature hymns sung by the crowd and Black Abbey Brewing Co. beer for sale by the cup. Advance tickets are $10 at beerhymns.com or $15 at the door.

Sept. 21

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For more information or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the adoption center at 615-444-1144.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Sept. 23

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Fallen Brothers Memorial Ride

9:30 a.m.

The fifth-annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Fallen Brothers Memorial Ride will be Saturday, Sept. 23 with registration from 9:30-11 a.m. and kickstands up at 11:15 a.m. at Coach’s Eastgate Grill at 6750 Eastgate Blvd. in Lebanon. The ride will end at Kellers Restaurant at 325 Hwy. 25 in Hartsville. Food and drinks will be available at the finish. The cost is $10 or a nonperishable food donation. For more information, contact Andrea “Squeaky” Forte at 615-752-8221 or tssweetpea@hotmail.com.

Notes for Nurses

6:30 p.m.

Notes for Nurses, a concert to benefit the Cumberland University Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions, will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the LoJac hangar at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. It will feature Jonell Mosser. For more information, call 615-547-1245 or visit notesfornurses.com.

Nov. 4

Wilson County 44th annual Gospel Music Fest

6:30 p.m.

The 44th annual Wilson County Gospel Music Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The event will feature Michael Helwig with the Blackwood Brothers, the Masters Four, Commonwealth Quartet, the Harmoneers and the Immanuel Baptist Church choir. Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a group of four of more in advance. Tickets are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon and at CedarStone Bank locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Aug. 5

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Aug. 7

Wilson County Library Board meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Library Board will meet Monday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library.

Aug. 8

Wilson County Health and Educational Facilities Board Special Committee meeting

10:30 a.m.

The Wilson County Health and Educational Facilities Board Special Committee will meet Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at First Freedom Bank at 1620 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Aug. 10

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Wilson County Animal Control Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Aug. 14

Wilson County Adult Education Advisory Council meeting

Noon

The Wilson County Adult Education Advisory Council will meet Monday, Aug. 14 from noon until 1 p.m. at 107 N. Greenwood St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Health and Educational Facilities Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Health and Educational Facilities Board will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Joint Economic and Community Development Board office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2454 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Aug. 28

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2454 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.