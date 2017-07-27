Community Calendar and People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

July 28

Back to School Collection

Noon

Lebanon Special School District’s Family Resource Center representatives will collect donations of food, school supplies, backpacks, clothing and more Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 from noon until 4 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 from noon until 3 p.m. at the Lebanon Outlet Mall. The Neon bus will be on hand to gather donations.

Dewaal Shoe Giveaway

4 p.m.

The Salvation Army and various nonprofits will offer free children’s shoes at the Dewaal Shoe Giveaway on Friday, July 28 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Mary Chaffin Chapel at The Salvation Army Church, 715 Lake St. in Lebanon. Socks and underwear will also be given out. Spanish translators from Renacer Church will be available for those who need their services. Multi-cultural ministers are available to pray with families, and the Gideon’s will distribute bibles to those who want one. Volunteers are needed to help guide families, set up chairs and the shoe store for families, to pray with families during the shoe giveaway and to help where needed, in supporting tasks before, during or after the shoe giveaway. Volunteers for the event should arrive at 2 p.m. For more information about the Dewaal Shoe Giveaway, contact Jan Dewall at 615-305-5684 or fluffyhugh@juno.com, or John Dewaal at 615-394-3347 or jddewaal@bellsouth.net.

Understanding the Effects of Trauma on Children and Youth

6 p.m.

The program, “Understanding the Effects of Trauma on Children and Youth, will be Tuesday, July 25 from 6-8 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Amy Bond at 615-202-0561.

July 29

School Store

8 a.m.

College Hills Church of Christ will offer its annual School Store on Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church, 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. School supplies, backpacks and clothing will be available. Jim and Anabelle Robinson have led the annual School Store event since it began in 1996. The parking lot will open at 6 a.m.

High school equivalency test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test Saturday, July 29 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Wilson County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale

9 a.m.

The Wilson County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale will be Saturday, July 29 at 9 a.m. in the livestock barn at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Empower Me Center Car Wash Fundraiser

10 a.m.

The Empower Me Center will have a car wash fundraiser Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. It will be sponsored by Servpro of Wilson County to help pay for Empower Me’s summer day camp.

Rubber Plant Reunion

1 p.m.

All employees, past and present, are invited to a Rubber Plant reunion Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church at 633 Glover St. in Lebanon. Bring a covered dish and lots of pictures. For more information, call Betty Cantrell at 615-449-0311, Jack Arnold at 615-444-5436, Donna Beadle at 615-289-4829 or Ethel Coggins at 615-449-0845.

Rock the Block

4 p.m.

Rock the Block will be Friday, July 28 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lebanon Public Square. The event will feature food trucks, fashion and fun for the whole family. It’s sponsored by the Lebanon Square Merchants and Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, Tuesday, July 25 and from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $13 for 3-5 year olds and $20 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 30

Free back-to-school haircuts and hot dogs

11:30 a.m.

Free back-to-school haircuts and hot dogs will be Sunday, July 30 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Journey Church at 212A Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Celebrating Negro Baseball League

3 p.m.

The Wilson County Black History Committee will honor the Lebanon Clowns baseball team Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m. at Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church, 633 Glover Street in Lebanon. Gail Cordel Hassell will be the guest speaker for the event, and the annual Chris Price Memorial award will be given.

Aug. 1

High school equivalency test prep classes

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will begin high school equivalency test preparation classes Aug. 1 for the new school year. The classes will available morning, afternoon and evenings for convenience. Contact the Adult Learning Center at 615-443-8731 for more information.

Aug. 4

Alive Hospice Ribbon Cutting

11:30 a.m.

Nonprofit Alive Hospice will soon open a new Lebanon office and will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house Friday, Aug. 4 at 11:30 a.m. at High Street Quarters, 205 W. High Street, Suite 102 in Lebanon The community is invited to meet Alive leaders and team members, learn more about Alive Hospice and enjoy refreshments. Joining in the celebration will be public officials, the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce and the Tennessee Christian Chamber of Commerce, as well as health care providers, neighbors and the community at large. To RSVP, visit AliveHospice.org/wilson or call 615-346-8418.

Blood Drive

2 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Friday, Aug. 4 from 2-6 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Oakland FCE Club Ice Cream Social and Auction

6 p.m.

The Oakland FCE Club will hold its annual Ice Cream Social and Auction on Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at Friendship Christian School cafeteria at 5400 Coles Ferry Pike in the Possumtown community. For more information, call Ruby Margo at 615-443-4171.

Aug. 5

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, Aug. 5 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

Lebanon Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. Breakfast is at 9 a.m., and the meeting starts at 10 a.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Aug. 7

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Aug. 7 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Auxiliary members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Aug. 10

Senior Health Fair

8 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will hold the Senior Health Fair on Thursday, August 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center, 2034 North Mt. Juliet Road. The event will feature several vendors that specialize in older adult health and wellness. There will be free health screenings, free information, and door prizes. All seniors are welcome.

Women in the Lead

11:30 a.m.

Women in the Lead, featuring etiquette tips, proper dining process and cocktail party networking presented by Malika Williams, will be Thursday, Aug. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Sammy B’s at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. The cost is $15 per person. To RSVP, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Aug. 11

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development Meeting

7:45 a.m.

A community development meeting will be Friday, Aug. 11 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office. The guest speaker will be Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright, who will discuss the new Mt. Juliet High School and district technology initiatives. Breakfast will be served. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org for seating.

Aug. 12

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York Veterans Affairs Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone living in Nashville and the surrounding area whose spouse died while serving on active duty, or of a service-connected cause, is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

Aug. 13

Friends of Fiber meeting

1 p.m.

The Friends of Fiber will meet Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. in Town Hall at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Anyone interested in learning about threads, yarns, spinning and weaving may attend.

Aug. 16

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

A Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce connection luncheon will be Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speakers will be Wayne Chandler and Steve Neville with the Grand Ole Opry, who will bring a behind-the-scenes look at the Opry. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Aug. 17

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Lebanon First United Methodist Church Dinner Theatre

6 p.m.

The play, “Love Letters,” by A.R. Gurney will be featured Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church’s Dinner Theatre. Admission is $15 per person, and childcare will be available upon request for $10 per child, which includes dinner. Reservations may be made by calling 615-444-3315. The church is at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 17 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Aug. 18-26

Wilson County Fair

The Wilson County Fair will take place at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon the week of Aug. 18-26. Visit wilsoncountyfair.net for more information.

Aug. 18

Wilson County Democratic Party Fair Booth

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will have a booth Aug. 18-26 at the Wilson County Fair. It will feature merchandise for sale, free swag, opportunities to meet candidates and more. Anyone interested in volunteering may email contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org or call 615-549-6220.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Fair Solar Eclipse Event

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Fair will open Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. for a solar eclipse event. Rides, concessions and exhibits will be available. A viewing area will be at the motorsports arena, and glasses will be provided at admission while supplies last. The eclipse’s totality will be from 1:28-1:30 p.m.

Aug. 30

We Are Messengers at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Charis Health Center will hold a benefit Christian concert Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Capital Theater in Lebanon with headliner, We Are Messengers. The night will consist of the band’s hits, worship and testimony. Admission is $15 per person. For more information, call 615-418-1501 or visit charishealthcenter.org.

Sept. 6

About Book Club meeting

Noon

The About Book Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 6 from noon until 1 p.m. at the University of Tennessee Extension Office in Gallatin. The selected book of the month will be “Mrs. Mike” by Frederick Backman. The book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the UT Extension office at 615-452-1423.

Sept. 9

Sherry’s Run

8 a.m.

The 14th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org. Registration is also open at sherrysrun.org.

Sept. 15

Beer and Hymns at the Capitol Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns Nashville will be Friday, Sept. 15 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature hymns sung by the crowd and Black Abbey Brewing Co. beer for sale by the cup. Advance tickets are $10 at beerhymns.com or $15 at the door.

Sept. 21

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For more information or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the adoption center at 615-444-1144.

Sept. 23

Notes for Nurses

6:30 p.m.

Notes for Nurses, a concert to benefit the Cumberland University Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions, will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the LoJac hangar at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. It will feature Jonell Mosser. For more information, call 615-547-1245 or visit notesfornurses.com.

Nov. 4

Wilson County 44th annual Gospel Music Fest

6:30 p.m.

The 44th annual Wilson County Gospel Music Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The event will feature Michael Helwig with the Blackwood Brothers, the Masters Four, Commonwealth Quartet, the Harmoneers and the Immanuel Baptist Church choir. Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a group of four of more in advance. Tickets are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon and at CedarStone Bank locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.

The People’s Agenda

July 28

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, July 28 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from July 21.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Friday, July 28 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This will be an if-needed meeting.

Wilson County Board of Education special-called meeting

7:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will have a special-called meeting Monday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon to adopt the budgets for the upcoming school year.

July 31

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Monday, July 31 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This will be an if-needed meeting.

Aug. 1

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Aug. 2

Wilson County Judicial Committee meeting

3:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 3:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Insurance Committee meeting

4:40 p.m.

The Wilson County Insurance Committee will meet Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 4:40 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Aug. 3

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

Aug. 4

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office in Lebanon. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately following the Road Commission.

Aug. 10

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Aug. 14

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2454 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Aug. 28

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2454 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.