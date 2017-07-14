Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

July 15

Wilson United Soccer League registration

9 a.m.

The first in-person registration for Wilson United Soccer League’s fall-season registration will be Saturday, July 15 at 9 a.m. at the Castle Heights Soccer Complex. For more information, visit wilsonunited.org.

Blue Devil Show-N-Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction

9 a.m.

The Blue Devil Show-N-Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction will be Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Lebanon High School. The show will benefit the Lebanon High School band and is sponsored by the Good Wheel Cruisers Car Club. There will be top 50 awards plus best of show, best General Motors, Best Ford, best Mopar, best ratrod, best motorcycle, club participation and longest distance driven. Registration is from 9 a.m. until noon for a $20 fee, and awards will be at 3 p.m. To register or more information, call Tom Loftis at 615-604-3554 or Bill Cook at 615-499-8192.

Christmas Expo

9:30 a.m.

The Christmas Expo will be held Saturday, July 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes shopping, decorating ideas and education about building Christmas light displays. Admission to the event is $8. Children will be admitted for free.

July 17

Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Chamber Summer Scramble

11 a.m.

The Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Chamber Summer Scramble golf tournament will be Wednesday, July 17 at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club in Lebanon. Registration and lunch begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Prizes will be awarded in three flights for first through third and for any holes in one. An awards ceremony will follow the tournament, and lunch and dinner will be provided. For team and sponsorship information, call 615-444-5503.

Charter Communications Broadband Service Roundtable

1 p.m.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Wilson County commissioner and Cable TV Committee chair Dan Walker and state Rep. Mark Pody will join Charter Communications representatives for a roundtable discussion Monday, July 17 from 1-2 p.m. at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike. Attendees will participate in a discussion on the digital divide and broadband adoption, specifically highlighting the need for affordability and accessibility for local seniors. The discussion will also highlight Spectrum Internet Assist a new low-cost, high-speed broadband service available.

July 19

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s connection luncheon will be Wednesday, July 19 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will present his State of the County address. Hutto will reflect on the growth in 2016 and give the scoop on what to expect for the remainder of 2017. Registration is required at mjchamber.org. Early registration by July 18 at noon is $18, and late registration is $23. Seating will be limited.

July 20

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

American Red Cross will come to Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon for a blood drive Thursday, July 20 from 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 214 Castle Heights Avenue in Lebanon. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter Immanuel19 to schedule an appointment.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, July 20 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

July 21

ImportAlliance Summer Meet

8 a.m.

The ImportAlliance Summer Meet will be held Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23 at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. This event features a showcase of cars and the ImportAlliance Battle of the Vendors, a competition for best booth and vehicle. Tickets are $30 at the entrance. Visit importalliance.ticketspice.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Wine Loft Pop-Up Dinner

6:30 p.m.

The Mill at Lebanon will serve its first wine loft pop-up dinner Friday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. upstairs at the Mill, 300 North Maple Street in Lebanon. The seven-course dinner will be presented by Chef Matthew DiPietro and will include wine pairings with each course. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased at themillatlebanon.com/events.

July 22

We Love Lebanon back-to-school giveaway

10 a.m.

Generation Changers Church will hold its fourth annual We Love Lebanon Day event Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Don Fox Park. The event provides free haircuts, school supplies, backpacks, food, games, dental screenings. The event also offers a zip line, face painting and inflatables. Everything is free at this event. Don Fox Park is located at 955 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

Wilson County Democratic Party Summer Pool Party and Cookout

7:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party Summer Pool Party and Cookout will be Saturday, July 22 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. The entire outdoor pool at the Jimmy Floyd Center will be reserved, which includes lifeguards for up to 100 swimmers. For those who do not wish to swim, there will be a splash-free area with food, music and fellowship. Families with children are encouraged to attend. Tickets are $10 for pool access, $5 without pool access, and children 5 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased from a party officer, executive committee member or at wilsoncountydemocrats.org/donate.

July 24

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, July 24 from 3-7 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ at 102 Maple Hill Road in Lebanon. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center annual meeting

6 p.m.

The 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center’s annual meeting will be Monday, July 24 from 6-8 p.m. in Baird Chapel in Memorial Hall at Cumberland University. Interested individuals are invited to attend.

July 27

Wilson County Democratic Party Trivia Night

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will hold a trivia night Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Corner Pub at 4136 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet in the private party room. It will be an evening of food, beverages, and pub-style trivia.

July 28

Dewaal Shoe Giveaway

4 p.m.

The Salvation Army and various nonprofits will offer free children’s shoes at the Dewaal Shoe Giveaway on Friday, July 28 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Mary Chaffin Chapel at The Salvation Army Church, 715 Lake St. in Lebanon. Socks and underwear will also be given out. Spanish translators from Renacer Church will be available for those who need their services. Multi-cultural ministers are available to pray with families, and the Gideon’s will distribute bibles to those who want one. Volunteers are needed to help guide families, set up chairs and the shoe store for families, to pray with families during the shoe giveaway and to help where needed, in supporting tasks before, during or after the shoe giveaway. Volunteers for the event should arrive at 2 p.m. For more information about the Dewaal Shoe Giveaway, contact Jan Dewall at 615-305-5684 or fluffyhugh@juno.com, or John Dewaal at 615-394-3347 or jddewaal@bellsouth.net.

July 29

School Store

8 a.m.

College Hills Church of Christ will offer its annual School Store on Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church, 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. School supplies, backpacks and clothing will be available. Jim and Anabelle Robinson have led the annual School Store event since it began in 1996. The parking lot will open at 6 a.m.

Rubber Plant Reunion

1 p.m.

All employees, past and present, are invited to a Rubber Plant reunion Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church at 633 Glover St. in Lebanon. Bring a covered dish and lots of pictures. For more information, call Betty Cantrell at 615-449-0311, Jack Arnold at 615-444-5436, Donna Beadle at 615-289-4829 or Ethel Coggins at 615-449-0845.

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, Tuesday, July 25 and from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $13 for 3-5 year olds and $20 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 30

Celebrating Negro Baseball League

3 p.m.

The Wilson County Black History Committee will honor the Lebanon Clowns baseball team Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m. at Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church, 633 Glover Street in Lebanon. Gail Cordel Hassell will be the guest speaker for the event, and the annual Chris Price Memorial award will be given.

Aug. 5

Lebanon Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. Breakfast is at 9 a.m., and the meeting starts at 10 a.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Aug. 10

Senior Health Fair

8 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will hold the Senior Health Fair on Thursday, August 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center, 2034 North Mt. Juliet Road. The event will feature several vendors that specialize in older adult health and wellness. There will be free health screenings, free information, and door prizes. All seniors are welcome.

Aug. 13

Friends of Fiber meeting

1 p.m.

The Friends of Fiber will meet Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. in Town Hall at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Anyone interested in learning about threads, yarns, spinning and weaving may attend.

Aug. 18-26

Wilson County Fair

The Wilson County Fair will take place at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon the week of Aug. 18-26. Visit wilsoncountyfair.net for more information.

Aug. 18

Wilson County Democratic Party Fair Booth

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will have a booth Aug. 18-26 at the Wilson County Fair. It will feature merchandise for sale, free swag, opportunities to meet candidates and more. Anyone interested in volunteering may email contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org or call 615-549-6220.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Fair Solar Eclipse Event

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Fair will open Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. for a solar eclipse event. Rides, concessions and exhibits will be available. A viewing area will be at the motorsports arena, and glasses will be provided at admission while supplies last. The eclipse’s totality will be from 1:28-1:30 p.m.

Aug. 30

We Are Messengers at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Charis Health Center will hold a benefit Christian concert Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Capital Theater in Lebanon with headliner, We Are Messengers. The night will consist of the band’s hits, worship and testimony. Admission is $15 per person. For more information, call 615-418-1501 or visit charishealthcenter.org.

Sept. 6

About Book Club meeting

Noon

The About Book Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 6 from noon until 1 p.m. at the University of Tennessee Extension Office in Gallatin. The selected book of the month will be “Mrs. Mike” by Frederick Backman. The book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the UT Extension office at 615-452-1423.

Sept. 15

Beer and Hymns at the Capitol Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns Nashville will be Friday, Sept. 15 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature hymns sung by the crowd and Black Abbey Brewing Co. beer for sale by the cup. Advance tickets are $10 at beerhymns.com or $15 at the door.

Sept. 21

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For more information or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the adoption center at 615-444-1144.

Nov. 4

Wilson County 44th annual Gospel Music Fest

6:30 p.m.

The 44th annual Wilson County Gospel Music Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The event will feature Michael Helwig with the Blackwood Brothers, the Masters Four, Commonwealth Quartet, the Harmoneers and the Immanuel Baptist Church choir. Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a group of four of more in advance. Tickets are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon and at CedarStone Bank locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.

The People’s Agenda

July 17

Cable TV Committee

5:30 p.m.

The Cable TV Committee will meet Monday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 18

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

July 19

Wilson County Geographic Information Systems Committee meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Geographic Information Systems Committee will meet Wednesday, July 19 at 9 a.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

July 24

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Monday, July 24 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting was from July 18.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

July 25

Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 a.m. at the new Lebanon airport terminal building, second-floor conference room at 1050 Franklin Road.

July 27

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, July 27 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from July 20.

Aug. 1

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Aug. 10

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Aug. 14

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.