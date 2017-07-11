Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

July 13

Christmas Expo

12:30 p.m.

The three-day Christmas Expo will be held Thursday, July 13 from 12:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes shopping, decorating ideas and education about building Christmas light displays. Admission to the event is $8. Children will be admitted for free.

July 14

Christmas Expo

9:30 a.m.

The Christmas Expo will be held Friday, July 14 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes shopping, decorating ideas and education about building Christmas light displays. Admission to the event is $8. Children will be admitted for free.

Dog Days of Summer

10 a.m.

BonWorth at the Lebanon Outlet Mall will hold its Dog Days of Summer event Friday, July 14 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the store. Shoppers will get an extra 20 percent off their total purchase with a donation to New Leash on Life.

Neddy Jacobs Days

Noon

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Friday, July 14 from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The event will feature Americana music, food and drinks, children’s activities, artisan crafts and more. Admission is $3 for adults, and children under 10 are free.

July 15

Wilson United Soccer League registration

9 a.m.

The first in-person registration for Wilson United Soccer League’s fall-season registration will be Saturday, July 15 at 9 a.m. at the Castle Heights Soccer Complex. For more information, visit wilsonunited.org.

Blue Devil Show-N-Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction

9 a.m.

The Blue Devil Show-N-Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction will be Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Lebanon High School. The show will benefit the Lebanon High School band and is sponsored by the Good Wheel Cruisers Car Club. There will be top 50 awards plus best of show, best General Motors, Best Ford, best Mopar, best ratrod, best motorcycle, club participation and longest distance driven. Registration is from 9 a.m. until noon for a $20 fee, and awards will be at 3 p.m. To register or more information, call Tom Loftis at 615-604-3554 or Bill Cook at 615-499-8192.

Christmas Expo

9:30 a.m.

The Christmas Expo will be held Saturday, July 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes shopping, decorating ideas and education about building Christmas light displays. Admission to the event is $8. Children will be admitted for free.

July 17

Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Chamber Summer Scramble

11 a.m.

The Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Chamber Summer Scramble golf tournament will be Wednesday, July 17 at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club in Lebanon. Registration and lunch begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Prizes will be awarded in three flights for first through third and for any holes in one. An awards ceremony will follow the tournament, and lunch and dinner will be provided. For team and sponsorship information, call 615-444-5503.

Charter Communications Broadband Service Roundtable

1 p.m.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Wilson County commissioner and Cable TV Committee chair Dan Walker and state Rep. Mark Pody will join Charter Communications representatives for a roundtable discussion Monday, July 17 from 1-2 p.m. at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike. Attendees will participate in a discussion on the digital divide and broadband adoption, specifically highlighting the need for affordability and accessibility for local seniors. The discussion will also highlight Spectrum Internet Assist a new low-cost, high-speed broadband service available.

July 19

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s connection luncheon will be Wednesday, July 19 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will present his State of the County address. Hutto will reflect on the growth in 2016 and give the scoop on what to expect for the remainder of 2017. Registration is required at mjchamber.org. Early registration by July 18 at noon is $18, and late registration is $23. Seating will be limited.

July 20

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, July 20 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

July 21

ImportAlliance Summer Meet

8 a.m.

The ImportAlliance Summer Meet will be held Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23 at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. This event features a showcase of cars and the ImportAlliance Battle of the Vendors, a competition for best booth and vehicle. Tickets are $30 at the entrance. Visit importalliance.ticketspice.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Wine Loft Pop-Up Dinner

6:30 p.m.

The Mill at Lebanon will serve its first wine loft pop-up dinner Friday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. upstairs at the Mill, 300 North Maple Street in Lebanon. The seven-course dinner will be presented by Chef Matthew DiPietro and will include wine pairings with each course. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased at themillatlebanon.com/events.

July 22

Wilson County Democratic Party Summer Pool Party and Cookout

7:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party Summer Pool Party and Cookout will be Saturday, July 22 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. The entire outdoor pool at the Jimmy Floyd Center will be reserved, which includes lifeguards for up to 100 swimmers. For those who do not wish to swim, there will be a splash-free area with food, music and fellowship. Families with children are encouraged to attend. Tickets are $10 for pool access, $5 without pool access, and children 5 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased from a party officer, executive committee member or at wilsoncountydemocrats.org/donate.

July 24

15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center annual meeting

6 p.m.

The 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center’s annual meeting will be Monday, July 24 from 6-8 p.m. in Baird Chapel in Memorial Hall at Cumberland University. Interested individuals are invited to attend.

July 27

Wilson County Democratic Party Trivia Night

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will hold a trivia night Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Corner Pub at 4136 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet in the private party room. It will be an evening of food, beverages, and pub-style trivia.

July 29

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, Tuesday, July 25 and from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $13 for 3-5 year olds and $20 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 30

Celebrating Negro Baseball League

3 p.m.

The Wilson County Black History Committee will honor the Lebanon Clowns baseball team Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m. at Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church, 633 Glover Street in Lebanon. Gail Cordel Hassell will be the guest speaker for the event, and the annual Chris Price Memorial award will be given.

Aug. 5

Lebanon Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. Breakfast is at 9 a.m., and the meeting starts at 10 a.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Aug. 13

Friends of Fiber meeting

1 p.m.

The Friends of Fiber will meet Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. in Town Hall at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Anyone interested in learning about threads, yarns, spinning and weaving may attend.

Aug. 18-26

Wilson County Fair

The Wilson County Fair will take place at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon the week of Aug. 18-26. Visit wilsoncountyfair.net for more information.

Aug. 18

Wilson County Democratic Party Fair Booth

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will have a booth Aug. 18-26 at the Wilson County Fair. It will feature merchandise for sale, free swag, opportunities to meet candidates and more. Anyone interested in volunteering may email contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org or call 615-549-6220.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Fair Solar Eclipse Event

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Fair will open Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. for a solar eclipse event. Rides, concessions and exhibits will be available. A viewing area will be at the motorsports arena, and glasses will be provided at admission while supplies last. The eclipse’s totality will be from 1:28-1:30 p.m.

Aug. 30

We Are Messengers at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Charis Health Center will hold a benefit Christian concert Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Capital Theater in Lebanon with headliner, We Are Messengers. The night will consist of the band’s hits, worship and testimony. Admission is $15 per person. For more information, call 615-418-1501 or visit charishealthcenter.org.

Sept. 15

Beer and Hymns at the Capitol Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns Nashville will be Friday, Sept. 15 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature hymns sung by the crowd and Black Abbey Brewing Co. beer for sale by the cup. Advance tickets are $10 at beerhymns.com or $15 at the door.

Sept. 21

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For more information or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the adoption center at 615-444-1144.

The People’s Agenda

July 10

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Monday, July 10 at 5 p.m. in Cox’s Cabin at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

July 11

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

7 a.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Tuesday, July 11 at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission Office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

July 12

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Wednesday, July 12 at 4 p.m. at the Wilson County 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

July 13

Wilson County Sanitary Sewer Access Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Thursday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the basement conference room at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from July 6.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from July 6.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, July 13 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from July 6.

July 14

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, July 14 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office. The Wilson County Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately after the Road Commission.

July 17

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 18

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

July 24

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Monday, July 24 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting was from July 18.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

July 27

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, July 27 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from July 20.

Aug. 1

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Aug. 10

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Aug. 14

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.