Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 14

Marvin Dallas Rodriguez, 50, of Clarksville was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cortavious Deshawn Sydnor, 22, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

James Darrell White, 34, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Trenton David White, 23, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, drugs simple possession and violation of the implied consent law.

Shauntai Layuna Winfree, 35, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Bryant Kindell Wright, 48, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

April 15

Derek Andre Brookshire, 51, of La Vergne was charged with DUI.

Willie Antonio Holman, 33, of Smyrna was charged with drugs simple possession.

Michael Lee Rivers, 25, of Castalian Springs was charged with violation of probation.

David Royce Rollin, 67, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Travis Anthony Spicer, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with criminal impersonation, failure to pay child support and two counts of failure to appear.

Amanda Nicole Ward, 31, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Amanda Jean Anderson, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault and public drunkenness.

Eric Lee Connell, 36 of Old Hickory was charged with two counts of violation of probation, two counts of drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

Michael Anthony Grizzle, 31, of Cookville was named a fugitive from justice.

Jeremy Isaac Holmes, 36, of Hermitage was charged with domestic assault.

Janice Lynn Johnson, 52, of Watertown was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

David Earl Mays, 37, of Gallatin was charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Deangelo Dontea Moore, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release.

Christopher Bryan Potts, 37, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Tyjuan Demar Reedy, 22, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.