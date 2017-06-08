Community Calendar and the People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

June 9

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its community development meeting Friday, June 9 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Breakfast will be served. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Kidz Kamp

10 a.m.

Kidz Kamp, fun and educational classes for children 6-16 years old, will be June 9 and July 7. It will offer new classes, which will interest both boys and girls. The classes are $25 each, which covers the cost and instruction. Classes will start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours, plus the children will have an item to take home with them. Pre-register with Fiddlers Grove is required by calling 615-547-6111 Monday through Saturday. The classes June 9 will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, punch art, fiber weaving, basket weaving, felting and acrylic painting. The July 7 classes will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, basket weaving, fiber arts, corn husk dolls, acrylic painting and jewelry making with wire. Other classes will be considered, so ask if any others are added.

Wilson County Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Relay for Life will be Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn at Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/wilsontn.

“Really Rosie” at the Encore Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Company will present musical “Really Rosie” on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encore Theatre, 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The musical features an all-youth cast of middle and high school students. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children 12 and under and may be purchased by calling 615-598-8950 or visit encore-theatre-company.org for more information.

June 10

Cedar Glad Tour

9:30 a.m.

Long Hunter State Park will offer an opportunity to experience Middle Tennessee Cedar Glades on Saturday, June 10th starting at 9 :30 a.m. The tour will visit Couchville Cedar Glade, Vesta Cedar Glade and the John and Hester Cedar Glade. The hike leader will be Brian Bowen, the administrator for the Tennessee Natural Areas Program. The fee for the tour is $10. RSVP by June 8 by contacting Loretha Legette at 615-532-0044 or email loretha.legette@tn.gov.

Hummingbird Hints

1 p.m.

Ranger Rawlings will give a talk on attracting hummingbirds to residential yards on Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the area 2 picnic area at Long Hunter State Park, 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage. The event is an opportunity for anyone to learn how to bring hummingbirds to the yard.

Sister Act at Chaffin’s Barn

6 p.m.

The musical comedy “Sister Act” will be performed Saturday, June 10 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 at noon at Chaffin’s Barn at 8204 Hwy. 100 in Nashville. It will be an AARP weekend, and all members will get a 25-percent discount. A prime-rib buffet will be served before the show. For more information, call 615-646-9977 or 800-282-2276.

“Really Rosie” at the Encore Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Company will present musical “Really Rosie” on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encore Theatre, 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The musical features an all-youth cast of middle and high school students. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children 12 and under and may be purchased by calling 615-598-8950 or visit encore-theatre-company.org for more information.

June 11

“Really Rosie” at the Encore Theatre

2 p.m.

Encore Theatre Company will present musical “Really Rosie” on Sunday, June 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the Encore Theatre, 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The musical features an all-youth cast of middle and high school students. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children 12 and under and may be purchased by calling 615-598-8950 or visit encore-theatre-company.org for more information.

June 12

Neddy Jacobs Days

Noon

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Friday, July 14 from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The event will feature Americana music, food and drinks, children’s activities, artisan crafts and more. Admission is $3 for adults, and children under 10 are free.

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will play host to gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee and his wife, Maria, at its next meeting Monday, June 12 at Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. with an optional dinner and at 7 p.m. for the speaker.

Setting Sail

6 p.m.

Learn about boating amenities offered at Long Hunter State Park and go for a kayak cruise on Couchville Lake on Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at Long Hunter State Park, 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage. The event will be held at the Area 2 boathouse. Participants must be at least 6 years old and sign up in advance at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/long-hunter. A receipt is required for admittance to the event.

Wilson County Democrat Party meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Democrat Party will meet Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the School Exhibit Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The guest speaker will be Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren with the Wilson County Election Commission, who plans to speak on candidate recruitment and support, candidate resources and other information for those considering running for office in 2018.

June 13

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, June 13 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Symphony on the Lawn

7 p.m.

The Nashville Symphony will perform Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. on Cumberland University’s Memorial Lawn during the annual Symphony on the Lawn. Rei Hotoda will conduct the family friendly. Pre-concert activities include a performance by the Bert Coble Singers, the Cumberland Arts Academy Suzuki players and the Nashville Symphony’s “instrument petting zoo.” Pre-concert activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $5 but is free for children and students. Tickets are available at the Catron Alumni House on Cumberland’s campus, Cox’s Gifts and Jewelry, Del Webb, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office, Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office and at the gates. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in the Dallas Floyd Gymnasium on Cumberland University’s campus.

June 15

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, June 15 and each third Thursday in May at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

June 16

Cedar Seniors Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

11:30 a.m.

The annual chicken dinner fundraiser will be Friday, June 16 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Cedar Seniors at 226 University Ave. in Lebanon. Tickets are $6 each and may be purchased from a member or at the door. Take outs are available. For more information, call 615-444-0829.

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Art in Action Reception and Bazaar

5 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will hold its annual Art in Action Reception and Bazaar on Friday, June 16 from 5-8 p.m. at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The event is open to the public. Attendees will experience works of art by local artists while enjoying appetizers and live music. A portion of the sales from this event will benefit the senior center.

International Folkfest

7 p.m.

The International Folkfest, featuring performers from around the world, will be Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. at Lebanon High School. It’s sponsored by the Lebanon High School agriculture and music departments. Tickets are $10 per person. For ticket information, call Summer Majors at 615-218-8802.

June 17

Realtors Bass Classic

6 a.m.

The Realtors Bass Classic will be Saturday, June 17 from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bulls Creek Launch on Old Hickory Lake. The event is open to the public and will be $90 per boat in advance or $100 the day of the tournament. Preregistration forms are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon, Flippers Bait and Tackle in Gallatin or pay by credit card by calling 615-758-9851. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of entries with a guaranteed $1,200 first prize. For more information, call Fred VanHook at 615-477-2984 or Flippers at 615-452-7719.

Miss Wildcat Pageant

9 a.m.

The 2017 Miss Wildcat Pageant will be June 17 at 9 a.m. at the Heydel Fine Arts Center at Cumberland University. It’s a fundraising pageant for the Wilson County Gardeners’ Guild community projects, buys crowns, trophies and sashes for Celebrating Beauty special needs pageant during the Wilson County Fair and a toy collection for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Red Wagon Project. There will be a humanitarian queen in each category for the most toys collected. The pageant has no age limit and is open to all states. For more information and an entry form, contact Patty Alsup at 615-956-3519 or palsup@dtccom.net or visit the Miss Wildcat Facebook page.

Insect 101

1 p.m.

Ranger Schilling will offer a class on insects at the area 1 Deer Trail at Long Hunter State Park on Saturday, June 17 beginning at 1 p.m. The class will learn about the importance of insects and the basics of insect identification. Long pants are recommended.

Sunset in the Park

7 p.m.

Bring dad to the park to enjoy an evening stroll and the sunset with Ranger Rawlings at Long Hunter State Park on June 17 starting at 7 p.m. at the Area 2 shelter, 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage.

June 18

Campsite and fire building basics

1 p.m.

Learn how to set up a tent and build a campfire with Ranger Thurman on Sunday, June 18 starting at 1 p.m. at Long Hunter State Park, 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage. The class will meet at the park office.

June 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its Chamber Connection Luncheon on Wednesday, June 21 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Jennifer Way with Way Solutions, who will speak on the topic, “How to Caffeinate Your Career.” She will discuss ways to protect your energy and fuel your career with simple, small activities on a consistent basis. Early registration is $18 by June 20 at noon or $23 for late registration at mjchamber.org.

June 22

“Peter Pan Junior” at the Capitol Theatre

6 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Peter Pan Junior,” on Thursday, June 22, Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 23

“Peter Pan Junior” at the Capitol Theatre

6 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Peter Pan Junior,” on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 24

“Peter Pan Junior” at the Capitol Theatre

6 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Peter Pan Junior,” on Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 25

Historic Woodland Animals of Tennessee

1 p.m.

Hear tales about Tennessee wildlife on Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m. at the park office at Long Hunter State Park, 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage. Meet a long hunter lost in time to hear tales from the 18th century.

June 30

Family Movie Night

6:30 p.m.

Youth Development Training will hold a family movie night on Friday, June 30 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Market Street Church of Christ, 502 East Market Street in Lebanon. Refreshments will include hotdogs, popcorn, drinks and more. This is an outdoor event. Movie time will start as it gets dark. For more information call Annette Neal at 615-374-1056.

July 6

CASA of Wilson County Reverse Draw

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its Reverse Draw on Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 each, and the last ticket drawn will receive $10,000. For more information, visit wilsoncountycasa.org.

July 7

Kidz Kamp

10 a.m.

Kidz Kamp, fun and educational classes for children 6-16 years old, will be June 9 and July 7. It will offer new classes, which will interest both boys and girls. The classes are $25 each, which covers the cost and instruction. Classes will start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours, plus the children will have an item to take home with them. Pre-register with Fiddlers Grove is required by calling 615-547-6111 Monday through Saturday. The classes June 9 will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, punch art, fiber weaving, basket weaving, felting and acrylic painting. The July 7 classes will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, basket weaving, fiber arts, corn husk dolls, acrylic painting and jewelry making with wire. Other classes will be considered, so ask if any others are added.

July 8

Honor Ride for Veterans

8 a.m.

The fifth-annual Honor Ride for Veterans motorcycle ride will be Saturday, July 8 with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call Michael McPherson at 615-444-2460.

July 17

Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Chamber Summer Scramble

11 a.m.

The Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Chamber Summer Scramble golf tournament will be Wednesday, July 17 at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club in Lebanon. Registration and lunch begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Prizes will be awarded in three flights for first through third and for any holes in one. An awards ceremony will follow the tournament, and lunch and dinner will be provided. For team and sponsorship information, call 615-444-5503.

July 29

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, Tuesday, July 25 and from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $13 for 3-5 year olds and $20 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Fair Solar Eclipse Event

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Fair will open Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. for a solar eclipse event. Rides, concessions and exhibits will be available. A viewing area will be at the motorsports arena, and glasses will be provided at admission while supplies last. The eclipse’s totality will be from 1:28-1:30 p.m.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

June 12

Wilson County 911 Board public hearing

3:45 p.m.

A Wilson County 911 Board public hearing on the proposed budget for the upcoming year will be Monday, June 12 at 3:45 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, June 12 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Monday, June 12 at 5 p.m. in the Cox Cabin at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 16

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, June 16 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 19

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 20

Watertown Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Watertown Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 5 p.m. at City Hall at 8630 Sparta Pike in Watertown.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.