Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

April 13

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test Thursday, April 13 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Women in the Lead

11:30 a.m.

Women in the Lead will be Thursday, April 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Sammy B’s at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. Donna Bayless and Sharon Winter will present a program on “Focused or frazzled? Your brain’s response to multitasking.” The cost is $15 per person. To RSVP or for more information, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Tuckers Gap Event Center Ribbon Cutting and Spring Open House

4 p.m.

The Tuckers Gap Event Center will hold a ribbon cutting and spring open house Thursday, April 13 from 4-7 p.m. RSVP to Nancy Baker, event center coordinator, at 770-906-0489 or nancy@tuckersgap.com. For more information, visit tuckersgap.com.

4-H Dessert Auction

6 p.m.

The Wilson County FCE Club and 4-H program will hold their annual 4-H Dessert Auction on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. All proceeds will be used for scholarships for 4-H members who want to go to camp but cannot afford it or need some assistance. Donations are welcome. For more information, email Shelly Barnes at sshrum2@utk.edu or call 615-444-9584 or 615-444-6193.

The Jimmy Bowen Show

7 p.m.

The Jimmy Bowen Show will return Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. The show’s feature guest is to be determined. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are available at capitoltheatretn.com or will be available at the door. All profits from the show will go to the American Spirit Foundation to help children with cancer.

Live space musical event at Cumberland

7 p.m.

Tony Gerber, live space music pioneer and Nashville music scene trailblazer, will perform April 13 at 7 p.m. at Cumberland University with a pre-concert discussion at 5:45 p.m. about art, technology and performance in the virtual world. The discussion and concert will take place at the June and Bill Heydel Fine Arts Center, and will be free and open to the public.

April 14

Holy Week Services

noon

Holy Week Services will be held every day April 11 through 14 at noon at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 522 Castle Heights Avenue in Lebanon. There is a short service followed by lunch. Those who need to return to work can go through the lunch line first. There are 10 churches participating. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Journey Church Good Friday Service

4:15 p.m.

The Journey Church will hold Good Friday services Friday, April 14 at 4:15 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.

Stations through the Square

8 a.m.

Stations through the Square will be Friday, April 14 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., starting and ending at First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Join together with multiple churches to take part in a unique worship experience by walking up and down Main Street and Cumberland Avenue through the Lebanon Square to each station, with the path forming a cross. The path will be about two miles in total length, broken up along the way in ¼-mile increments for each of the 14 Stations of the Cross.

April 15

Empower Me Easter Egg Hunt

noon

Empower Me Day Camp in conjunction with the City of Lebanon will hold an Easter Egg Hunt for children with special needs Saturday, April 15 at noon at the Empower Me Day Camp Treehouse on the grounds of the James E. Ward Agriculture and Community Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway. The event is free and open to any child with special needs and their siblings. Bring a basket.

Easter on the Square

6 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Lebanon will hold a community Easter celebration on the Public Square in Lebanon on Saturday, April 15 from 6 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. The event will feature live music, guest speakers and free coffee. Speakers include Stephen Manley, of Cross Style Church, Patrick Johnson, of Peyton Road Church of Christ, and Jorge Vasconcelos, of Iglesia Bautista Renacer.

April 16

Easter Event

10:30 a.m.

Free professional photos with the Easter Bunny, a free petting zoo, glow-in-the-dark egg hunt, regular outdoor egg hunt, music, ministry from God’s Crew Dance Team, and a new sermon series on how to upgrade life will be Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Life Church at 3688 Highway 109 in Lebanon. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

April 18

National Chill Out Day

3 p.m.

The city of Lebanon will celebrate National Chill Out Day on Tuesday, April 18 from 3-4 p.m. at Lebanon City Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Free Kona Ice will give away free shaved ice in honor of the end of tax season.

April 20

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

April 21

Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon

11:30 a.m.

The annual Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon will be Friday, April 21 at Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus. Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased at leadershipwilson.com.

April 22

Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The spring version of the Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, April 22 throughout Watertown. For more information, call yard sale coordinator Jim Amero at 615-237-1777 or visit watertowntn.com.

Roar Run 5K

8 a.m.

The ninth annual Byars Dowdy Roar Run 5K will be Saturday, April 22 at the school. A one-mile fun run will begin at 8 a.m., and the 5K will start at about 8:45 a.m. For more information or to register, visit byarsdowdy.org.

Blue Devil Show ‘n’ Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction

Noon

Blue Devil Show ‘n’ Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction will be Saturday, April 22 from noon until 3 p.m. at Lebanon High School at 500 Blue Devil Blvd. in Lebanon. The Good Wheels Cruisers Car Club will sponsor the event with proceeds going to Lebanon High School band. Registration is from 9 a.m. until noon, and there will be a $20 registration fee. Awards will be handed out at 3 p.m. For more information, call Tom Loftis at 615-604-3554 or Bill Cook at 615-499-8192.

A Chance to Dance

5 p.m.

A Chance to Dance for the special needs community and their families in Wilson County will be Saturday, April 22 from 5-6 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center in Mt. Juliet. This year’s event will feature a western theme. For more information, call Joseph Perricone at 615-243-8821.

April 23

Country Living Fair

10 a.m.

The Country Living Fair will return to Wilson County on Friday, April 21, Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. One-day admission to the fair is $13 in advance and $16 at the door; three-day weekend passes are available for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. An early bird three-day weekend pass is available for $40 and grants early admission April 21-22 at 8:30 a.m. Children 16 and younger will be admitted free. Advance admission tickets for the fair are on sale at all of the Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores in Tennessee. For more, visit countryliving.com/fair.

Knob Creek Release Party

3 p.m.

Knob Creek will hold a release party to benefit Prospect, Inc. on Friday, April 28 from 3-8 p.m. at Market Basket Liquors at 1505 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-449-7115.

April 27

Battle Flag Ranch Stand Up for Veterans

6 p.m.

The third-annual Stand Up for Veterans comedy and dinner fundrasier will be Thursday, April 27 at Life Assembly Church at 555 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. The event will benefit Battle Flag Ranch, which helps families of veterans find the emotional ceasefire they need to once again band together and re-engage life as a united front. Comedian Jonnie W. will return as the featured entertainer. Tickets are $50 each. For more information, visit battleflagranch.com.

April 29

Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.

A community yard sale, featuring more than 20 vendors, will be Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. until noon at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. There will be clothes, toys, furniture, tools and more. Vendor sports are $20 each, which will include two parking spaces. Registration is open at mjparksandrec.org.

Spring Fest in the Grove

8 a.m.

Spring Fest in the Grove will be Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove Historic Village in Lebanon. The Baddour Parkway Arboretum and Gardens will have a plant sale. Alan Windham, plant pathologist, will also be there to answer questions about plant diseases. Local artisans and vendors will be on hand to sell their handmade items such as goat milk soap, homemade doggie treats, blacksmith items and more. The event will be free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

Passport Fair

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Clerk will hold a passport fair on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for residents of Wilson County. Those interested in purchasing a passport should bring a completed, unsigned DS-11 application, proof of U.S. Citizenship, photo ID, color passport photo and a check or money order for the price of the passport. Cash will not be accepted. A DS-11 application may be found at travel.state.gov. Prices vary for passport books and cards based on age. For more information call the Wilson County Clerk’s office at 615-444-0314.

Keith Edmonds Foundation Shine the Light Event

11 a.m.

The Keith Edmonds Foundation will hold its Shine the Light event for child abuse awareness Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cumberland University. It will feature inflatables, vendors, food, a human pinwheel and more. For more information, call 615-583-9448, email courtnie@keithedmondsfoundation.org or visit keithedmondsfoundation.org.

A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival

Noon

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s 14th annual A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival will be Saturday, April 29 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Sample Tennessee wines and specialty foods, attend wine and food seminars, shop from local crafters and sample craft beer. For more information or to buy tickets, visit mjchamber.org.

April 30

Youth Career Day

2 p.m.

A career day will be Sunday, April 30 from 2-4 p.m. at Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church at 633 Glover St. in Lebanon. The event will be open to all youth.

May 1

Mt. Juliet High School Plant Sale

8:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet High School greenhouse management class will hold its annual plant sale from Wednesday, April 5 through Monday, May 1 or until it’s sold out at the school at 1874 Golden Bear Gateway. The sale will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. For more information, contact Mitzi Pigg at the school.

Special Needs Baseball League Signups

5 p.m.

The deadline to sign up for the Smith County Special Needs Baseball League will be Monday, May 1 by 5 p.m. at the Smith County High School Baseball Complex. The league is for any special needs player, regardless of need or age. Peer partners will be available to assist, as needed. The fee will be $25 and will include a shirt. Players will need grey baseball pants. A selection of bats, gloves and batting helmets will be provided. For more information, call Lisa Hembree at 615-418-5229.

May 3

The Big Payback Wilson County Rally

11 a.m.

The Big Payback Wilson County Rally will be Wednesday, May 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. It will feature contests, prizes, giveaways, food trucks and music. For more information on the Big Payback, visit thebigpayback.org.

May 6

Derby Day

4 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Derby Day will be Saturday, May 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Legacy Farms at 8061 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon. It will feature Southern fare, mint juleps and games while wearing derby hats and bowties. For reservations, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

May 13

Empower Me Day of Dreams

7 a.m.

The Empower Me Day of Dreams will be Saturday, May 13 at Cumberland University’s Nokes-Lasater Field in Lebanon. It will feature Jere’s Ride at 7 a.m., Dream Riders at 9:30 p.m., Gabby’s Walk for Change at 10 a.m. and Donovan’s Jam at 10:30 a.m., along with food, a silent auction, face painting and inflatables. For more information or to register for any of the events, visit empowermecenter.com.

Bark in the park

11 a.m.

New Leash on Life will hold the 17th annual Bark in the Park event Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes dog friendly activities such as an agility course, vendors, contests and giveaways. Admission is free.

May 28

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Ceremony

2:30 p.m.

The annual decoration ceremony will be Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown.

June 9

Wilson County Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Relay for Life will be Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn at Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/wilsontn.

The People’s Agenda

April 13

Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting will meeting Thursday, April 13 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 17

Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet Monday, April 17 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Monday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Monday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 18

Lebanon Preliminary Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Preliminary Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Apri 21

Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee meeting

10 a.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee will meet Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, April 21 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 24

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Monday, April 24 at 4 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

April 25

Joint Economic and Community Development Board meeting

7:30 a.m.

The board of directors of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 a.m. at the JECDB office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

5 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Tuesday, April 25 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. to discuss the proposed budget for the mayor, legal, finance, MIS and compensation departments.

April 27

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

May 1

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

May 15

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.