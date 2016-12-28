Community Calendar and the People's Agenda

Dec. 31

Wilson County Conservative Republicans meeting

9:15 a.m.

The Wilson County Conservative Republicans will meet Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9:15 a.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse at Providence in Mt. Juliet. There will be an update from Rep. Mark Pody and Sen. Mae Beavers on the upcoming legislative session.

Watertown Gazebo Decorations Removal

10 a.m.

Decorations will be taken down Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Watertown Gazebo. Volunteers are encouraged to help.

Jan. 2

Vietnam Veterans of America meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Lebanon will meet Monday, Jan. 2 and the first Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Veterans usually begin to gather at 4 p.m. Food is served at no charge to all members and guests. Door prizes are given with no charge for tickets. Vietnam-era veterans are welcome as are those wishing to sign up to join the auxilary group. Veterans who wish to join should bring a DD-214. For more information, call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088.

Jan. 7

Tennessee Motorama

10 a.m.

The seventh annual Tennessee Motorama will be Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The event is open to all vehicles with a $500 grand prize for best-of-show vehicle. Admission is $10 for adults, and children 12 and younger will be admitted free. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Jan. 10

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Jan. 12

American Legion Post 15 meeting

7 p.m.

American Legion Post 15 will meet Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. A meet and greet will be at 6:30 p.m. The executive board will meet at 5:30 p.m. All veterans are invited. For more information, call Bob Haley at 615-351-6128 or Bob VanRiper at 615-480-8718.

Jan. 14

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will be Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The free-admission event will feature vendors with antique furniture, collectibles, lots of vintage items, automobile memorabilia, vintage clothes, records, repurposed items, handmade items, country fair-like homemade cookies, honey and more. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York Veterans Affairs Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Tyler Masden, administrator at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro, will be the guest speaker. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone living in Nashville and the surrounding areas whose spouse died while serving active duty, or of a service-connected cause, is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

Jan. 18

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency commodity food giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency USDA commodity food giveaway for low-income families in Wilson County will be Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1-3 p.m. at 104 Webster Lane in Lebanon. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

Jan. 19

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency commodity food giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency USDA commodity food giveaway for low-income families in Wilson County will be Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1-3 p.m. at 104 Webster Lane in Lebanon. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Jan. 26

Mt. Juliet Chamber Choice Awards Banquet

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its Chamber Choice Awards Banquet on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Early registration is $60 per person, and tables of eight are available for $500. A cash bar will be featured. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Feb. 4

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will be Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The free-admission event will feature vendors with antique furniture, collectibles, lots of vintage items, automobile memorabilia, vintage clothes, records, repurposed items, handmade items, country fair-like homemade cookies, honey and more. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Polar Plunge

9 a.m.

The annual Polar Plunge to benefit Wilson County Special Olympics will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. To register or download a registration form, visit polarplungetn.com.

Mt. Juliet Daddy-Daughter Dance

5 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Daddy-Daughter Dance will be Feb. 4 at the Mt. Juliet Community Center. The early dinner and dance will be from 5-7 p.m. and the late dinner and dance will be from 8-10 p.m. Tickets will be $15 each and go on sale Jan. 2. This year’s theme will be sock hop.

Feb. 6

Vietnam Veterans of America meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Lebanon will meet Monday, Feb. 6 and the first Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Veterans usually begin to gather at 4 p.m. Food is served at no charge to all members and guests. Door prizes are given with no charge for tickets. Vietnam-era veterans are welcome as are those wishing to sign up to join the auxilary group. Veterans who wish to join should bring a DD-214. For more information, call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088.

Feb. 14

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Feb. 16

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

The People’s Agenda

Dec. 29

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Jan. 3

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Jan. 5

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Jan. 9

Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee will meet Monday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Wilson County 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County 911 Board Policy Advisory Committee meeting

Noon

The Wilson County 911 Board Policy Advisory Committee will meet Monday, Jan. 9 at noon at the Wilson County 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee will meet Monday, Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Wilson County 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 17

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Jan. 23

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.