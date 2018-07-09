Sheriff's Reports for June 20

June 20

Samantha Dawn Follmer, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Carl Douglas Hayes, 46, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear.

Brittany Lynn Henard, 29, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of property, use of stolen plates and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keith Allen Jurak, 32, of Portland, was held for court.

Shauna Leigh Lane, 38, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

George Lee Luster, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal attempt, aggravated burglary and assault.

Kemario Keonte Travelle Majors, 19, of Memphis, was charged with three counts of sale of schedule II drugs, drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Patrick Lee Mansfield, 35, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Andrew Donavan McCarter, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Charissa Marie Meester, 35, of Christiana, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, theft of property, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, use of stolen plates, simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.

Charles Randall Moss, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jaymi Jaylene Paige, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Willie Nathaniel Reed, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Rebecca Ann Senita, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule II drugs, drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Decole Lashun Slayden, 42, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Eric Dequan Stovall, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Clara Marie Thomas, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Melody Lynn Vondohlen, 37, of Nashville, was charged with criminal responsibility, theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

–Staff Reports