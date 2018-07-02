Sheriff's Reports for June 17

June 17

Jonathan Keith Scott, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with resisting arrest, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and bumper violation.

Kenneth Ward, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault.

Timothy Wright, 57, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear.

Nicholas Ross Zamudio, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

June 18

George Herbert Axson, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000.

Walter Ned Baker, 49, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Jason Scott Boles, 43, of Nashville, was charged with contempt of court.

Patricia McCanless Clark, 37, of Clarksville, was charged with failure to appear.

Emma Ashley Cooper, 27, of Gallatin, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, alteration of a serial number and unlawful removal of a tag.

Grant Newton Garrison, 20, of Knoxville, was serving weekend time.

Stephen Michael Gayhart, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Senica Ann Hancock, 49, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Daniel Johnathan Hardison, 21, of Bethpage, was charged with violation of probation.

Jonathan Andrew Harrington, 31, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Richard Chase Hobbs, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms during commission of a felony and possession of schedule VI drugs.

Christopher Bernard Howse, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and violation of probation.

Leroy Hunter, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Thomas Jerome Klise, 34, of Pleasant View, was charged with DUI.

Nathaniel Aaron Kumpf, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple drug possession.

Estifanos Tegegne Kumssa, 19, of Antioch, was held for court.

Roberta Lynn McClintoch, 36, of Old Hickory, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Desmond Miller, 40, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports