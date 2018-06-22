Sheriff's Reports for June 10-11

June 10

Tammy Ann Martin, 54, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Justin Kyle Mofield, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of contribution to delinquency.

Labar Sanchez Pratt, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of evading arrest and two counts of violation of probation.

Jason Michael Tallent, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of property and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Angel Faye Wimberly, 38, of Nashville, was charged with fugitive from justice.

June 11

Timothy Blake Anderson, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Steven Laverne Black, 33, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Amber Kountry Bratcher, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of an automobile.

Jerrika Leshae Brown, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, criminal conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple drug possession.

Robert Edward Collins, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass.

Johnathan Fillmore, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Jonathan Charles Gandy, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Wayne Hay, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Justin David Higgins, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth less than $1,000, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple drug possession.

Rayburn Dale Hollis, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, three counts of violation of probation and resisting arrest.

Keanthony Isaiah Lavender, 23, of Madison, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Scotty Jerome Malone, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Jonathan Michael Pope, 33, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass.

Lisa Diane Rollin, 44, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Queniece Jonae Stewart, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Paul Thompson, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, criminal conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple drug possession.

