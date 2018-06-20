Sheriff's Reports for June 9-10

June 9

William Scott Baxter, 37, of Clarksville, was charged with being absent without leave.

Rodney Bazile, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Bailey Christopher Belcher, 22, of Antioch, was serving weekend time.

Christopher Ryan Clark, 28, of Monterey, was charged with aggravated assault, first-degree murder and two counts of non-violent child neglect.

William Lee Clayborn, 51, of Alexandria, was charged with DUI.

Shelby Lee Daly, 24, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jennifer Ranee Day, 45, of Flagstaff, Arizona, was charged with DUI and leaving the scene with property damage.

Miranda Paige Duckett, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Thomas Wayne Fredrick, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest.

Luis Enrique Garcia Perez, 45, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Hailey Marie Harris, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Donald Luther Jones, 58, of Madison, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and criminal trespass.

Kenneth Clifton Keel, 30, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Blake Lansing Leroy, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Elza Dean Lewis, 59, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Monicia Lee Madden, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession and possession of a legend drug.

Chase Prudhomme Molloy, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Patrick Lynn Morrison, 47, of Wainsboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Lee Parker, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Allen Reeves, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Alan Dean Russell, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest, interference with emergency calls and public drunkenness.

Joshua Rhea Ward, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

June 10

Luis Rene Barralaga, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Kevontae M’Chel Hammonds, 19, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and unauthorized use of an automobile.

Jeremiah Stephen Howard, 31, of Monterey, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

–Staff Reports