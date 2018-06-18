Sheriff's Reports for June 8

June 8

Kristofor Daniel Adams, 34, of Spring Hill, served weekend time.

Holly Elon Bishop, 41, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Marico Devon Branson, 43, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault and vandalism.

Lori Nicole Byrd, 46, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

Jessica Taylor Callahan, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violating conditional release.

Larry Allen Christian, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Thomas James Day, 26, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Danny Ray Denny, 41, of Sparta, served weekend time.

Robin Mae Donovan, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated stalking.

Rebecca Dawn Freeman, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Tyler Reed Gross, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Emily Ruth Hawkes, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, two counts of failure to appear, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and criminal impersonation.

Teresa Joyce Hire, 59, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI.

Jessica Renea Howard, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Christopher Patrick Miller, 42, of Smyrna, was charged with simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Henry Johnson Mitchell, 57, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Kevin Michael Pratt, 33, of Hendersonville, was charged with commission of offense while wearing body armor, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Ryne Clayton Shepard, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and violation of a protection order.

Shawn Cody Skidmore, 30, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony Rashun Thomas, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Maya Marie Wilson, 30, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Keantre Vontario Young, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and public drunkenness.

