Sheriff's Reports for June 1-4

June 1

Jessica Nellie Pomeroy, 22, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Kayla Marie Rigsby, 29, of Goodlettsville, was charged with violation of probation.

John Gaston Smith, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jamie Lanthia Stroud, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, two counts of simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dusty Gene Trusty, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Landon David Tubbs, 19, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

June 2

Michael Oliver Blevins, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Dylan Ray Clark, 29, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Anya Meshia Curtis, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jessica Lynn Davis, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Juan Carlos Espejo, 33, of Antioch, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Aaron Jacob Gray, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and simple drug possession.

Sammeca Devetta Hall, 32, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Carlos Devaughn Jennings, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Tamra Trivette Jennings, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Randy William Long, 51, of Springfield, was charged with failure to appear.

Brian Keith Lynn, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jordan Lee Mattern, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and three counts of simple drug possession.

Samantha Marie Moore, 25, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Eric Richard Olsen, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

June 3

John Mark Bailey, 23, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Mildred Susanne Capps, 49, of Lavergne, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Hailey Nichole Crego, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI by allowing.

Randall Regan Dailey, 59, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Andrew Joseph Ford, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with 8 counts of reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Scott Dale Hamlett, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brack Adam Hatfield, 32, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Justin Tyler Jenkins, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Serena Crystal King, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Jennifer Elizabeth Lewis, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Gregory Warren Mull, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, public drunkenness and violation of probation.

Destiny Cheyenne Tomlinson, 18, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI.

June 4

Kathryn Sue Antle, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Weston Glenn Bost, 26, of Birmingham, Alabama, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Brenda Kay Bush, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Romaceo Laron Cason, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

James Michael Cooper, 29, of Castalian Springs, was charged with failure to appear, violation of probation and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jacquelyn Tasha Cryer, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Tabitha Kaye Dailey, 28, of Dowelltown, was charged with violation of probation.

Bruce Allen Facundus, 27, of Riddleton, Indiana, was charged with violation of probation.

Candace Michelle Fortner, 32, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Perry Heady, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with assault and violation of a protection order.

John Frank Heath, 40, of Nashville, was charged with domestic assault.

Chance Micah Howell, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Sean Martin Huffman, 22, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Kendell Nicole Johnston, 33, of Gordonsville, was charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property worth less than $1,000, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and violation of probation.

Shane Joshua Lovell, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Martin Lyle, 31, of Murfreesboro, was held for court.

Ryan Thomas Nichols, 29, of Gordonsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Richard Scott Patterson, 33, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

James Gordon Pittman, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Sarah Elizabeth Ray-Martin, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Olivia Anne Reding, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was serving weekend time.

Joshua Matthew Sisco, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Nia Celine Snow, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Michael Eugene Weaver, 61, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.