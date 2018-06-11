Sheriff's Reports for May 28-June 1

May 28

Jacob Thomas Self, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Kathleen Uvonna Whitfield, 33, of Hartsville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Justin Kyle Winnett, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Aaron Brent Zipp, 38, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

May 29

Joshua Neal Bagley, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Eugene Brawley, 58, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Holly Louise Brown, 38, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

William Rodgers Brown, Jr, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Jessica Taylor Callahan, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Jose Luis Corro, 29, of Durham, North Carolina, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Saderrick Jarqies Dalton, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Eric Estuardo Deleon, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Wayford Demonbreun, 43, of Nashville, was held for court.

Cade Michael Elguezabal, 41, of Old Hickory, was charged with domestic assault.

Ivan Devon Ewing, 35, of Nashville, was charged with schedule II drugs.

Austin Lee Fielder, 20, of Watertown, was charged with unlawful photographing.

Robert Wallace Gray, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Michael Wayne Hughes, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Shannon Chauncey Javius, 39, of Hermitage, was held for court.

Darryl Kevin Jobe, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Andrea Kelly Jones, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Danny Delon Keen, 56, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Terrence Devon London, 46, of Antioch, was held for court.

Bethany Taylor Mosesman, 20, of Watertown, was charged with non-verbal harassment.

Nathaniel Ragland, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jamie David Ray, 33, of Alexandria, was charged with violation of probation.

David Anthony Reagan, 39, of Madison, was held for court.

Lance Denel Scott, 30, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Wayne Parks Thibodeaux, 53, of Madison, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Joshua Jamal Vantrease, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Craig Michael Wayne, 42, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Joshua Lee Wicks, 34, of Hendersonville, was charged with violation of probation.

Amanda Faye Yates, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule IV, possession of schedule II and simple drug possession.

James Zachary York, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

May 30

Donnie Ray Bagwell, 58, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Jason Michael Balash, 35, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Melanie Dawn Brewington, 42, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Saxon Lee Byrd, 24, of Watertown, was charged with reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Christopher Alexander Cardwell, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Jose Pablo-Muno Cruz, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Eric Glenn Davis, 45, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was charged with failure to appear.

Jordan Anthony Farnum, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Suzanne Michelle Hadden, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Joshua Walter Hodges, 33, of McMinnville, was charged with failure to appear.

Christoper Dillion LeClaire, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with parole violation.

Alan Lee McMurtry, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, assault on an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Robert Douglas Moser, 50, of Watertown, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jared Michael Offenbacher, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Justin Keith Tatum, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

William Daniel Thomas, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Duane Alfonzo White, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

James Wayne White, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

George Henrey Woods, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

May 31

Joshua Todd Bonds, 38, of Madison, was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

William Nathan Brewington, 41, of Nashville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mildred Susanne Capps, 49, of LaVergne, was charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Lee Cooper, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Kristopher Joseph Fontaine, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Sharon Marie Grishom, 44, of Alexandria, was charged with criminal trespass.

Tracey Carol Madewell, 43, of Buffalo Valley, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Wanda Mae Plumley, 43, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear.

Brandon Curtis Stranathan, 29, of Alexandria, was charged with DUI.

June 1

Kristofor Daniel Adams, 34, of Spring Hill, was serving weekend time.

Craig Alan Briley, 22, of Old Hickory, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Jessica Lynn Citarella, 34, of Atlanta, Georgia, was charged with public drunkenness.

Thomas James Day, 26, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Brandi Nichole Dillard, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with drugs simple possession and public drunkenness.

Joshua Donald Farmer, 28, of Watertown, was held for court.

Nicholas Dean Ferrell, 20, of Nashville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, tampering with or fabricating evidence, public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Brandon Gallagher, 35, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Demetris Rafeal Golson, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of failure to appear, domestic assault, evading arrest and two counts of violation of probation.

Chassity Nicole Harrell, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Justin David Higgins, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with promotion of methamphetamine manufacture and simple drug possession.

Zanisha Deane Jenkins, 22, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Rodrick Laron Jones-Morgan, 26, of Nashville, was held for court.

Champ Lea Kellow, 64, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Johnathan Ortez, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

