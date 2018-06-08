Sheriff's Reports for May 24-28

May 24

Justin Paul Blachowski, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated robbery, failure to appear, false imprisonment and theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Roy Lee Campbell, 52, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

David Dewayne Church, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Andreas Garcia, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

James Dotson Glidwell, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Kendall Todd Hines, 51, of Knoxville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Justin Tyler Jenkins, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

William Dewayne King, 33, of Nashville, was charged with simple drug possession.

Cassandra Louise Lewis, 21, of Alexandria, was charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Camden Lee Long, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple drug possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tory Tacho Martin, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Thomas Leonard Massey, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Aaron Jacob Pettit, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

William Andrew Robertson, 41, of Smithville, was charged with violation of probation.

Gregory Mashawn Seay, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Billy Joe Stafford, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Solomon Michael Tolbert, 32, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Jonathan Fitzgerald Warfield, 47, of Nashville, was charged with assault and non-verbal harassment.

Crystal Nicole Wheeler, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Davaris Antonio Woodmore, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with fugitive from justice.

May 25

Kristofor Daniel Adams, 34, of Spring Hill, was serving weekend time.

Kerry Wayne Boyd, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Jaye Brandsford Carter, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Thomas James Day, 26, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Paul Edward Eden, 41, of Hartsville, was charged with escaping custody of an officer, theft of property, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, carryint a weapon on school grounds, reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon while under the influence, evading arrest, DUI, simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Keenan Khaulief Harris, 25, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault.

Amanda Jean Jett, 22, of Ashland City, was charged with violation of probation.

Antonio Quanta Merritt, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Thomas James Patterson, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Oscar Edgardo Rodriguez, 20, of Antioch, was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Depizio Dequan Seay, 27, of Nashville, was charged with violating conditional release.

Matthew James Simoneau, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, two counts of manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetaime, two counts of simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Daniel Lee Sowinski, 46, of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear.

Leonard Warren Steverson, 46, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Dominique Danelle Stone, 25, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Amanda Shontai Sullins, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Marvis Darnell Sweatt, 65, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of sex offender registry.

Brian Colby Whetstone, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Marie Winn, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Victoria Blake Wix, 23, of Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation.

May 26

Thomas Earl Adams, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Alaya Nicole Alexander, 42, of Murfreesboro, was charged with first degree murder, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and simple drug possession.

Christopher Robert Cooper, 68, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Jackson Wesley Fox, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Michael Gaston, 29, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500.

Lazarus Samuel Hibbett, 24, of Cross Plains, was charged with violation of probation, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Morris Scott Lankford, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with implied consent and boating under the influence.

Stefanie Veronica Lee, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear and public drunkenness.

Betina Jeanine Major, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, DUI, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Dean Morgan, 28, of Alexandria, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jason Lee Skinner, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Trevor Lynn Tarpley, 24, of Watertown, was charged with implied consent and boating under the influence.

May 27

Clifton Edward Avent, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with robbery, theft of property and violation of probation.

Lindsey Nicole Cleghorn, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, misuse of 911 and false report of information to an officer.

Ethan Blake Favorite, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal.

Rosezella May Gilbert, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with vandalism.

Kenneth Gene Harden, 52, of Marshfield, Missouri, was charged with reckless endangerment and DUI.

Joseph Anthony Hernandez, 24, of Antioch, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joel Carr Martin, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass.

Rick Lee Muncie, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Tyler Jordan Parks, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with underage consumption, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Michael Lee Posey, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with implied consent and boating under the influence.

Kyra Marie Selby, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Robert Brandon Taylor, 38, of Elizabethton, was charged with failure to appear.

Jacob Thomas Trackwell, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI by allowing and evading arrest.

Scott Alan Turner, 46, of Sharpes Chapel, was charged with DUI and two counts of aggravated assault.

Jeremy Daniel Young, 26, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with public drunkenness.

May 28

Barry Neal Bagley, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Joshua Neal Bagley, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Michael Donovan Bagley, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Brandon Donte Black, 34, of Hendersonville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Jack Anthony Hingtgen, 20, of Debuque, Iowa, was charged with public drunkenness.

Andrew Todd Jones, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with schedule I.

Carlie Marie Latiolais, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lakarrah Yvette Lattimore, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and domestic assault.

Jimmy Lamonte McClain, 24, of Springfield, was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, resisting arrest, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Dwayne Roland, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

–Staff Reports