Sheriff's Reports for May 18-20

May 18

Steven Douglas Saunders, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Marisol Mercedes Sutton, 30, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Bradford Darrin Thompson, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of sex offender registry.

Bret Henry Washing, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Rodrickus Deshawn White, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deborah Anita Wofford, 49, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Kratio Tyren Word, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

May 19

Willie Wayne Bush, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Alicia Ann Frazier, 33, of Madison, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

Joseph Ray Griffith, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and violation of probation.

Lakarrah Yvette Lattimore, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Everett Tracy Majors, 58, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ryan Lee Moore, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, criminal impersonation and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Larry Pendley, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Bobbie Jean Phillips, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Chad Allen Richardson, 39, of Shelbyville, was charged with DUI.

Erlyn Josue Rivera, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Brandon Mitchell Salyer, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Lance Denel Scott, 30, of Hartsville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Alberto Vega-Galvez, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Joshua Lee Wicks, 34, of Hendersonville, was charged with DUI.

May 20

Ashley Nichole Brewington, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Kenneth Todd Dickerson, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

