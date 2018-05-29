Sheriff's Reports for May 18

May 18

Randall Harvey Botts, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jamie Lee Boyd, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with non-verbal harassment and failure to appear.

Hollis Nathaniel Bradley, 54, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Jeffrey Jonathan Clifton, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and sexual battery.

Carla Sue Cook, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence and accessory after the fact.

Keith Edgrick Davis, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, two counts of simple drug possession, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, two counts of possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Marshall Davis, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamine and accessory after the fact.

Thomas James Day, 26, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Christopher Michael Denney, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Wenson Dumas, 30, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Jimmette Suzane Durham Flynn, 51, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Aaron Dewey Glisson, 43, of Gallatin, was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

John Ronald Goodman, 53, of Old Hickory, was charged with aggravated assault.

Jacques Michele Hall, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Mark Riley Jones, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was serving weekend time.

Donnie Joseph Lawrence, 24, of Gordonsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Taylor Paige Linder, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Michelle Martin, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jorge Martinez, 35, of Smithville, was charged with driving without a license.

Joshua Cole Morse, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and public drunkenness.

Dekota Dewayne Reed, 21, of Trousdale, was charged with DUI.

Marvin Jacob Robinson, 58, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Francisco Rosales, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and driving without a license.

– Staff Reports