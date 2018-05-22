Sheriff's Reports for May 11-12

May 11

Lisa Kaye Armstrong, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Carmen Lee Barnett, 28, of Sarasota, Florida, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Lataj Kaheem Bass, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, DUI and evading arrest.

Christopher Nathaniel Bonnell, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with schedule VI drugs for resale and contribution for delinquency.

Joseph Floyd Caldwell, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Stephen Ray Crecelius, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violating a protection order and domestic assault.

Thomas James Day, 26, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Bryan Thomas Gann, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Shaun Dealono Hulett, 21, of Revanno, Ohio, was charged with theft of property.

Cody Nathaniel Keen, 24, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property.

Kristi Kay Moore, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple drug possession and contribution to delinquency.

Nathan Scott Moore, 41, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Steven Carl Moyers, 39, of Nashville, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Joseph Matthew Roberts, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Joshua Schultz, 25, of Sarasota, Florida, was charged with failure to appear.

Charles Vincent Sumner, 56, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ernest Grady Tanner, 56, of Alexandria, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Jacquelyn Ann Vaden, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

May 12

Melvin Dean Burlison, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Ashley Gayle Dyer, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus Alberto Gonzalez-Velez, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Jessica Alice Jernigan, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ricky Darnell Johnson, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Keith Allen Jurak, 32, of Portland, was charged with intentional tampering with a device and parole violation.

David Alexander Moravec, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Russell Eugene Neely, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Dustin Lee Penn, 31, of Watertown, was charged with unauthorized use of an automobile.

Thomasina Theresa Quinn, 64, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Steven Miller Stone, 39, of Island Lake, Florida, was charged with DUI.

Adam James Sullivan, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license and criminal impersonation.

Justin Chad Swigert, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass.

Juliana Kai Wakefield, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI, criminal simulation and underage consumption.

Melissa Ann Williams, 54, of Lavergne, was charged with violation of probation.

Lora Rose Ann Yocum, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

–Staff Reports