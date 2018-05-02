Sheriff's Reports for April 17-19

April 17

Amanda Christen Andrews, 38, of Nashville, was held for court.

Ashley Marell Armistead, 29, of Brush Creek, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Sam Isaac Booker, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kyle Grandin Burke, 33, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

James Anthony Burnett, 25, of LaVergne, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Lindsey Nicole Cleghorn, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kenneth Todd Dickerson, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Joanie Lynn Freeze, 41, of Clarksville, was charged with public drunkenness.

John Kelly Gross, 45, of Antioch, was held for court.

Joshua Wade Lingo, 30, of Savannah, was charged with driving without a license.

Sadie Jane McCasland, 22, of Goodletsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Kevin Jermaine McClain, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Kammie Marie Nannie, 45, of Monfort, Wisconsin, was charged with violation of sex offender registry.

Kyle Daniel Overstreet, 25, of Carthage, was held for court.

Darin Ray Plumlee, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Jonathan David Presley, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Patrick Chance Pullen, 21, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Jessica Denise Wirtz, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

April 18

Erika Alexandria Amick, 25, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation.

Ronnie Harrison Baines, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass.

Julius Cortez Baskerville, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Jerry Apple Birdwell, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeffrey Jonathan Clifton, 24, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of violation of probation, indecent exposure, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, DUI and criminal trespass.

Dustin Coe Lane Cummings, 28, of Watertown, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Joshua Ryan Gean, 32, of Linden, was charged with violation of probation.

Andrew Marquis Hines, 30, of Lavergne, was charged with failure to appear, two counts of violation of probation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Shaquana Shontae Jeans, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Deangelo Lamar Johnson, 39, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Justin Michael Jones, 33, of Dixon Springs, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Ricardo Mola, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property.

Eushikia Shonte Newell, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

James Oston O’Connell, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

Mary Helen Page, 29, of Donelson, was charged with failure to appear.

Christina Lynn Parnell, 49, of Holiday, was charged with failure to appear.

Zane Alexander Pearson, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Juan Carlos Sandoval, 41, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Caleb David Schall, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Dennis Edward Schott, 33, of LaFayette, was charged with failure to appear.

Akeem Olajuwan Seay, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jennifer Ann Stewart, 36, of Hendersonville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Yamilexis Tejada, 28, of Queens, New York, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Tania Lanea Thompson, 19, of Hermitage, was charged with evading arres, theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and driving without a license.

Stephanie Lee Vanatta, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

Joshua Jamal Vantrease, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Jessica Blanche Wiloth, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Misty Michelle Young, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and resisting arrest.

April 19

Leaha Ann Aldridge, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Cynthia Hope Brown, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500.

John Lloyd Dearman, 28, of Wiggins, Mississippi, was charged with domestic assault.

Daniel Alvin Estey, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Wayne Frederick, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Steven Wayne Harwell, 35, of Thompsons Station, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Nicholas Otto Hofmann, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Cody Sean Minatra, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

James Rico Dejua Robertson, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeanine Almeda Robinson, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and DUI.

Landon Earl Rucker, 28, of Corryton, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Lucas Noah Sprayberry, 26, of Dowell, was charged with violation of probation.

Brisa Mataliee Valasquez, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jessica Louise Verbeke, 35, of Palaski, was charged with violation of probation.

–Staff Reports