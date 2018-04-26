Sheriff's reports for April 11-12

April 11

Carla Marie Coggins, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of domestic assault and four counts of assault.

Robert Glen Green, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

William Robert Jennings, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Nelson Keeney, 38, of Albany, Kentucky, was charged with violation of probation.

Matthew Ray Lafever, 23, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Cassandra Gretchin Lane, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Tory Tacho Martin, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis Allen Miller, 39, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, was charged with public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory Keith Oxendine, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Emilie Jo Parrott, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, underage consumption and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Leonard Eugene Rowe, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property and use of stolen plates.

Celestina Salazar Salazar, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Johnny Reb Williams, 45, of Alexandria, was charged with violation of probation.

April 12

Christopher Michael-Jerome Bishop, 25, of LaVergne, was charged with resisting arrest and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Auston Michael Boyer, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs, criminal trespass, theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, schedule I and schedule VI drugs for resale.

Brenton Eugene Cooper, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Marcelo De La Cruz Cruz-Sanchez, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear, DUI and driving without a license.

Kashka Treviell Greene, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Emad Taimour Hanna, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Jay Paul Henry, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Robert Lee Holcomb, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

– Staff Reports