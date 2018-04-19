Sheriff's reports for April 4-5

April 4

Lindsey Taylor Webb, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest, criminal impersonation and violation of probation.

Kimberly Lynn Wheeler, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kratio Tyren Word, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

April 5

Jessica Nichole Davis, 33, of Harriman, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession, DUI and possession of a legend drug.

Christopher Bernard Howse, 50, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of property and failure to appear.

Ranico Marcel Johnson, 29, of McMinnville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Matthew Adam Kingdon, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Richard Arthur Lingnau, 49, of Elmwood, was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Brittany Christine McGhee, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Alex Eduardo Melendez, 21, of Lewisburg, was charged with driving without a license.

Theodore John Miller, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness and possession of a legend drug.

Christopher Michael Morgan, 43, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation and falsified drug test.

Alice Anne Perryman, 36, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Datha Kimberley Robertson, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeanine Robinson, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jordan Danzelle Stanton, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of assault, aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest, three counts of simple drug possession, two counts of failure to appear and violating conditional release.

Gregory Lee Wade, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple drug possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Kelli Lynne Wagner, 27, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Andrew Joel Whitley, 30, of Goodletsville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

– Staff Reports