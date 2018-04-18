Sheriff's reports for April 4

April 4

Stephen Joseph Estores, 29, of Gladeville, was charged with violation of probation.

Corey Terrell Gates, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Gabrielle Alexis Greer, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Timothy Scott Groce, 38, of Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.

Bailey Noah Guye, 20, of Nashville, was charged with reckless driving, simple drug possession, two counts of failure to appear, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property.

Joshua Walter Hodges, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession.

Prince Hanief Huntington, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Brian James Irwin, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple drug possession, evading arrest, tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Derrick Logue, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Dustin Robert McDonough, 28, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault, two counts of violation of probation and violating conditional release.

Maylasia Shaya McLiechey, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, failure to give immediate notice of an accident and driving without a license.

Najah Sabreen Meredith, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal impersonation and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Zachary James Patterson, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Francisco Quiles, 43, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Brandon Mitchell Salyer, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Anthony Shelton, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Crystal Dawn Stancliff, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Stephanie Lee Vanatta, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, simple drug possession, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

– Staff Reports