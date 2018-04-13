Sheriff's reports for April 1-3

April 1

Jessica Michelle Jernigan, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Henry Johnson Mitchell, 57, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear and was serving weekend time.

Isaac Manuel Morales, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Cristian Ortiz-Vitervo, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Kamron Carel Thompson, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

April 2

Timothy Corley Allen, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Christy Mae Bell, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Yulonda Renee Britt, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Rebecca Elizabeth Brown, 28, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Kevin Todd Clark, 41, of Gallatin, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Keyoxkus Ashad Crutchfield, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Stephen Douglas Delius, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with evading arrest.

Donald Clark Gray, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary and violation of probation.

Kathy Lynn Hardman, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Candace Talia Shantel Harness, 30, of Antioch, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Chelsea Leigh Hickman-Watkins, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keith Ladonte Johnson, 41, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Serena Crystal King, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Pamela Sue Leach, 36, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Daniel Malone, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Preston Alan Martin, 23, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Allen McKenzie, 31, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Demarcus Glenn Mitchell, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robin Wallace Phillips, 42, of Whitebluff, was held for court.

– Staff Reports