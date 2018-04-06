Sheriff's reports for March 27-28

March 27

Patricia Faye Johnson, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Melissa Dawn Mayes, 38, of Greenbrier, was charged with violation of probation.

Shonetrell Meshay McCutcheon, 23, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Alexis Danielle Rogers, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of counterfeit controlled substance.

Buck Ray Rogers, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and criminal trespass.

Phillip Trenton Smith, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple drug possession, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, unlawful removal of a tag and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Jeffrey Scott St. John, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Crystal Dawn Stancliff, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Natasha Anne Stevens, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jackie Eston Trapp, 65, of Smithville, was charged with violation of probation.

David Shaun Turner, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Randy Tyrone Ussery, 62, of Nashville, was charged with habitual offense with a motor vehicle.

March 28

Michael Jackson Boshers, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of the implied consent law.

Vondarien Laroy Cason, 18, of Nashville, was charged with four counts of theft of property and three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Scott Alan Craig, 56, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

William Austin Crawley, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and DUI.

Thomas James Day, 25, of Gordonsville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Timothy Lamont Harris, 27, of Lebanon, was charged domestic assault and failure to appear.

Walter Logan Harrison, 37, of Hartsville, was charged with theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Phillip O’Neil Henry, 48, of La Vergne, was charged with failure to appear.

