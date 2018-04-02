Sheriff's reports for March 23-24

March 23

Scotty Blaze Eaton, 27, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Cameron Deshawn Flynn, 30, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

Anna Elizabeth Hofer, 33, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear, bond jumping, three counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Jacob Hoffman, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Marvin Troy McMurry, 47, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Stephanie Lynn McPeak, 38, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Lamonttaysha Angelique Moore, 21, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Torria Deneise Rhodes, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation and contempt of court.

Roger Wayne Rice, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Hilary Claire Robertson, 28, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

Vernon Albert Rowland, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal violation of probation, contributing to delinquency, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

William Ray Rud, 52, of Old Hickory, served weekend time.

Issaac Bernard Tooley, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with parole violation and failure to pay child support.

Amber Star Williams, 31, of Watertown, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of drugs and manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

March 24

Raymond Acosta, 24, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to give immediate notice on an accident.

Rita Gale Anderson, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Rockford Alan Cox, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

– Staff Reports