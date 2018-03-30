Sheriff's reports for March 22-23

March 22

Timothy Corley Allen, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jose Luis Castellanos, 18, Lebanon, was charged with underage consumption, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of drugs, driving without a license and DUI.

Ryan Douglas Gerard, 30, of Clarksville, was held for court.

James Austin Hart, 23, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Keith Casey Holman, 28, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Toney Ray Hopkins, 58, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of implied consent law.

Skyler Lee Insixiengmai, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with simple possession of drugs and DUI.

Kayla Paige Kilgore, 28, of Dowelltown, was charged with failure to appear.

Antwan Catrell Robinson, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Steven Douglas Saunders, 53, of Gallatin, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Lorenzo Lamas Weir, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

March 23

Joshua Dale Billingsley, 36, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Charles Wayne Brown, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kejuan Lataj Cason, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Breielmyrocio Rolantius Cheatham, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear, criminal impersonation, two counts of simple possession of drugs, two counts of driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Elizabeth Colvert, 27, of Cookeville, served weekend time.

Bryan Adam Crook, 27, of Hendersonville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angel Lashannon Crowder, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Jeremy Eugene Darnell, 26, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of order of protection.

John Bradley Davidson, 22, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

– Staff Reports