Sheriff's reports for March 19-20

March 19

Chico DeWayne Knight, 38, of Hartsville, was held for court.

Sanjaykumar Shakra Patel, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Haven Chance Pettit, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ahdaja Charqueese Smith, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.

Stacy James Swindle, 46, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI.

Kemonte Rashawn Waters, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

March 20

Bernadette Nicole Bidwell, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Georgie Ray Carver, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of public drunkenness.

George Andrew Chaney, 29, of Nashville, was hdle for court.

Arnetta Mechelle Davidson, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Joshua Donald Farmer, 28, of Watertown, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Jessica Danielle Gentry, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Harold Bernard Keeley, 48, of Alexandria, was charged with violation of probation.

Kimberly Ann Kiser, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Mark Dewayne Kuykindall, 58, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Terrence Devon London, 46, of Antioch, was held for court.

William Wayne Marshall, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jacob Andrew Matthews, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kyle Daniel Overtreet, 24, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Justin Lee Williams, 23, of Watertown, was charged with contempt of court.

Zachary Harold Williams, 41, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

March 21

Ryan Keith Arnold, 27, of Adams, was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony Jonathon Batte, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.

Mohamed Bilal, 26, of Nashville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

