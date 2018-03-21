Sheriff's reports for March 13-14

March 13

Charles Fred Luebbe, 59, of Auburntown, was charged with violation of the implied consent law.

Eric Phillip Maneri, 27, of Lebanon, was held for court.

James Lester Massey, 47, of Castalian Springs, was charged with violation of probation.

Richard Wayne McManus, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of contribution to delinquency, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Allen Padgett, 35, of Nashville, was charge with habitual offense with a motor vehicle, criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Colt Cooper Steele, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Thomas Stroud, 39, of Springfield, was held for court.

Daniel Joseph Thomas, 22, of Hermitage, was charged with use of stolen plates, two counts of simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Robert Tucker, 39, of Burns, was charged with public drunkenness and violation of probation.

Bailey Alexander Underwood, 21, of Lebanon, was held for court.

March 14

Nicholas Scott Allmon, 22, of Elmwood, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000.

Edward Joseph Comer, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, evading arrest and simple drug possession.

Jill Patton Gardner, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Dana Elaine Graves, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of schedule II for resale.

Amanda Lee Jackson, 33, of Cathage, was charged with criminal trespass, theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Claude Anthony Johnson, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Justin Harry Jones, 24, of Watertown, was charged with giving a false report or information to an officer.

Charity Hope Keith, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and fugitive from justice.

Charlie Joanne Roddy, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Victor Vance, 46, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Camren Avery Vannus, 19, of Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation.

