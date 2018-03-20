Sheriff's reports for March 12-13

March 12

Melissa Nicole Sudberry, 35, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Shannon Irene Taylor, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Deangelo Lamar Weir, 29, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Steven James Willhite, 28, of Pleasant Shade, was held for court.

Amanda Faye Yates, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of possession of schedule II and possession of schedule IV.

March 13

Haleigh Morgan Anglin, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Jesse Robert Applegate, 38, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Michael Allen Bain, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass.

Earnest Lee Baldwin, 41, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Calvin Michael Blankenship, 21, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Heather Cherie Brandon, 29, of Gallatin, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Hulan Floyd Browning, 68, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Anthony Michael Byrd, 34, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Willie Edward Carter, 43, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Jeffrey David Cooper, 49, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with TennCare fraud.

Lamar Lamarcus Couch, 23, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Bradley Andrew Crum, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Harrison Wilbert Frasier, 44, of Watertown, was held for court.

Jason Jerell Hasting, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

John Myrick Hayes, 35, of Nashville, was charged with vandalism.

Katie Marie Ivey, 26, of Crossville, was held for court.

Randall Lee Jackson, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon while under the influence, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Karen Konstantynowicz, 46, of Brush Creek, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Coatland Lanphere, 41, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports