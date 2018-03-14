Sheriff's reports for March 6-7

March 7

Demetri Anthony Austin, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Randall Scott Bailey, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

William Eric Barr, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

William Casey Boyd, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Auston Michael Boyer, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal simulation.

Ralph William Colyer, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Jesse Wayne Craddock, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Chelsea Marie Dewise, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear and resisting arrest.

April Deanne Guard, 33, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

David Michael Jones, 37, of Joelton, was charged with violation of probation.

Kisha Allen Keeton, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jennifer Michelle Rittenberry, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Walter Flanders Robinson, 35, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Roy Salter, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

William Thomas Sanders, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, two counts of violation or probation and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ontario Daquan Stroud, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of evading arrest, reckless driving and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Douglas Scott Tompkins, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

March 8

Andrew Joseph Aborizk, 37, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

James Paul Beaver, 20, of Pembroke, Kentucky, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Kelly Lee Britton, 36, of Benton, was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Blake Cantrell, 34, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to pay child support.

David Lee Cherry, 28, of Madison, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

–Staff Reports