Sheriff's reports for March 6-7

March 6

Kelly Lynn Hall, 41, of Hermitage, was charged with resisting arrest and DUI.

Bobby Lee Jennings, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs and two counts of failure to pay child support.

Kelley Ray Johns, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Donnie Glenn Kennedy, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Johnathan Richard Lyda, 36, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

James Daniel Martin, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Mark Dewayne McMurry, 45, of Clarksville, was charged with violation of probation.

Aaron Jacob Pettit, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, three counts of violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William James Pritchard, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Kelley Lee Scales, 38, of Watertown, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Lisa Ellen Stafford, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Shelley Ann Villanueva, 43, of Leeds, Alabama, was charged with DUI by allowing.

Brad Joe Ward, 42, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, was charged with DUI and fugitive from justice.

Daniel Keith Wicker, 29, of Madison, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Kevin Lamar Williams, 31, of Watertown, was held for court.

Isaac Hopret Winfree, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

March 7

Demetri Anthony Austin, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Randall Scott Bailey, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

William Eric Barr, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

William Casey Boyd, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Auston Michael Boyer, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal simulation.

Ralph William Colyer, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Jesse Wayne Craddock, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Chelsea Marie Dewise, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear and resisting arrest.

–Staff Reports