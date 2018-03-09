Juvenile leads police on chase

According to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in Wilson County attempted to initiate a ttraffic stop of a vehicle early Friday evening on Highway 231N. The driver allegedly attempted to flee, continuing up 231 into Trousdale County.

Russell said the suspect eventually pulled over and fled on foot, with the trooper pursuing on foot. A passenger in the vehicle reportedly got behind the wheel and drove off.

Trousdale County deputies were summoned along with another THP trooper, who set up a perimeter to search for the suspect. A helicopter was also utilized in the search.

Russell said the suspect was eventually spotted walking along Highway 231 and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as a juvenile from Davidson County and was reportedly transported by THP. No incident report or information on charges was immediately available.

