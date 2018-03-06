Sheriff's reports for Feb. 27

Feb. 27

Zachariah Ray Aldridge, 31, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged with assault, criminal trespass and public drunkenness.

William Eric Barr, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Robin Leann Brizendine, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple drug possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and theft of property.

William Burke Bundy, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Tony Wayne Campbell, 31, of Lewisburg, was charged with theft of property.

Tina Rae Davis, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Geoffrey Brent Etheridge, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with emergency committal.

Daniel Glenn Farmer, 31, of Elmwood, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Joshua Randall Gammons, 33, of Watertown, was charged with three counts of sale of schedule III drugs and violation of probation.

Brandon Scott Greer, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with parole violation.

Albert Parker Hill, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Tyrone Lamont Jackson, 41, of Smithville, was charged with failure to appear.

Melissa Timmons Judkins, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Dakota Blake Ledbetter, 22, of McMinnville, was charged with aggravated assault and assault.

Lashaniqua Maria Odom, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, two counts of violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.

Tammy Rena’ Price, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating evidence and simple drug possession.

Samuel Adam Roberts, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Chinelle Lacey Stevens, 34, of Castalian Spirngs, was charged with failure to appear.

Crystal Gail Thompson, 38, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Feb. 28

Leslie Nicole Bazzell, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Eric Thornton Bradwell, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Milton Dale Butler, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Oscar Wayne Carney, 41, of Gallatin, was charged with aggravated assault.

