Sheriff's reports for Feb. 26

Feb. 26

Oscar Alegria-Corona, 48, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Roy Gene Azevedo, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Ronald Lee Dickerson, 40, of Lebanon, was held for court.

John Robert Finney, 44, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Carl Frazier, 66, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Earl Gamble, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Rickey Dale Houston, 42, of Smyrna, was charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

Brandon Wayne Hutchings, 29, of Sparta, was held for court.

Karen Michelle Langston, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal trespass and failure to appear.

Kerhonda Shanel Lemacks, 36, of Smyrna, was charged with violating conditional release.

Phillip Edward Lemacks, 36, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violating conditional release.

Anthony Jay Loftis, 42, of Murfreesboro, was charged with resisting arrest.

Emily Kathleen Lunsford, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Kenneth Dewayne Martin, 56, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Edward Maskelis, 36, of Greenhill, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ryan Thomas Millwee, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Cody Wayne Eli Patrick, 28, of Chattanooga, was charged with failure to appear.

Ramon Rodriguez, 41, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear.

Zachary Thayer Scalf, 28, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jared Darnel Smith, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Elijah Robert Spencer, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Sebasitan Steverson, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Robert Todd, 37, of Madison, was held for court.

Dustin Allison Todd, 30, of Shelbyville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

–Staff Reports