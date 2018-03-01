Sheriff's reports for Feb. 23-24

Feb. 23

Joshua Allen Anders, 33, of Bethpage, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Michelle Renee Cooper, 41, of Baxter, was charged with identity theft, violation of probation, 9 counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Shannon Elizabeth Cunningham, 27, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Charles Wayne Fuller, 42, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Timothy Levi Glosser, 46, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Michael Joe Hancock, 30, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Hailey Marie Harris, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, six counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Phillip Allen Hughes, 30, of Palmyra, was charged with failure to appear.

Bruce Delanie Mendenhall, 66, of Nashville, was held for court.

Anthony Richard Moss, 46, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property, two counts of simple drug possession, use of stolen plates and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Lee Moss, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

William Hoyt Pack, 46, of Portland, was serving weekend time.

William Donnell Reedy, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and simple drug possession.

Tim David Roper, 28, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Brian Seay, 40, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Ronald Edward Simon, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Allison Kyle Spicuzza, 24, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear.

Kevin Joel Trahan, 46, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Moneciya Delmontese Watkins, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Ayeal Kamise Weir, 26, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Lacey Lee Amber Welch-Trobaugh, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Thomas Welch-Trobaugh, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jeffrey Scott Wheeler, 55, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Timothy Orlando White, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, violation of probation and aggravated assault.

Feb. 24

Caleb Mason Collins, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony Jason Hibbett, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Charles Fred Luebbe, 58, of Auburntown, was Charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Latoya Marie McDuffie, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Casey Lynn Moore, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault and simple drug possession.

Lisa Michelle Peek, 49, of Cookeville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, criminal impersonation and criminal trespass.

Ashley Nicole Sykes, 30, of Santa Fe, Texas, was charged with criminal impersonation, violation of probation, possession of schedule I, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, drug paraphernalia, theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500, possession of schedule IV, failure to pay child support and failure to appear.

Travis Wayne Thomas, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property worth less than $1,000 and parole violation.

Christy Nicole Waller, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Tammie Denise White, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Timberly Ann Wiloth, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Amy Pauline Wimpee-Reynolds, 29, of Asheville, North Carolina, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession.

Jerry Don Young, 36, of Hickman, was charged with violation of probation.

–Staff Reports