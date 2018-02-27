Sheriff's reports for Feb. 20-21

Feb. 20

Kendell Nicole Johnston, 33, of Gordonsville, was charged with evading arrest, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dennis Dean Lamphier, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Larry Ryan Layne, 34, of Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear.

Vernon Davis Mason, 20, of Lavergne, was charged with failure to appear.

Jeffery Tyrone Neal, 44, of Cookeville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Tyler Aaron Owen, 24, of Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear.

William Stering Popejoy, 54, of Smithville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Stavon Rico Riley, 32, of Antioch, was held for court.

Demetria Antrell Starks, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of simple drug possession.

Miguel Angel Tahuico Coloch, 39, of Nashville, was charged with driving without a license.

Justin Keith Tatum, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Ross Thompson, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs and parole violation.

Ronnie McCarlo Word, 39, of Old Hickory, was charged with evading arrest and theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Feb. 21

Amber Kountry Bratcher, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

George Ethan Briggs, 27, of Kansas City, Kansas, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Michelle Marie Carter, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Georgie Ray Carver, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Adrianna Paige Denton, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremiah Kade Dodson, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Christopher David Hackett, 40, of Nashville, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Travers Clifton Harper, 48, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation.

–Staff Reports