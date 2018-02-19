Sheriff's reports for Feb. 10-11

Feb. 10

Devonne Delayne Barker, 49, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Heather Marie Burke, 33, of Watertown, was charged with criminal trespass.

Ryan David Good, 36, of Point Blank, Texas, was charged with public drunkenness.

William Henry Hawley, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Jarred Thomas Loughlin, 24, of Lafayette, New York, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and simple drug possession.

Bambi Marie Pumphery, 38, of Ishpeming, Michigan, was charged with disorderly conduct, four counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of domestic assault.

Barbara Louise Purkerson, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Tyler Shae Reeves, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Lagregory Sentel Sweatt, 32, of Watertown, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000 and violation of probation.

Thomas Lamar Vaden, 47, of Hartsville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Anthony Clifford Vaughn, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and violating conditional release.

Feb. 11

Marco Hany Abdel Gaber, 28, of Antioch, was charged with domestic assault and failure to appear.

Jose Alberto Arellano, 22, of Houston, Texas, was charged with driving without a license.

David Lee Asbridge, 41, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Destiny Kaylynn Bressler, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Cory David Davenport, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violating a protection order.

Zachary Britton Johns, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with non-violent child neglect and domestic assault.

Bobby Lanier, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault, sale of schedule II drugs and simple possession.

James Steven McGriff, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Lee Parker, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of domestic assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass.

Robert Bernard Pride, 31, of Nashville, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, two counts of simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

–Staff Reports