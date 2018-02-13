Sheriff's reports for Feb. 4-6

Feb. 4

Brent Travis Bogle, 19, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with evading arrest and underage consumption.

Ambrose Zachary Branch, 53, of Old Hickory, was charged with unlawful carry or possession of a weapon and theft of property.

Matthew Bradley Hawkins, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Billy Wayne Holland, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage and DUI.

Keaunti Jarbar Inmon, 21, of Madison, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and failure to appear.

Leslie Shannon Reed, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Daniel Gregory Reiff, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with public drunkenness.

Feb. 5

Richard Delton Barnes, 40, of Smithville, was charged with violation of probation.

Morteqy Hadez Bathory, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of the sex offender registry.

Benjamin Curtis Briggs, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Vernon Coggins, 56, of Castalian Springs, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

William Edward Davis, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Richard Marquis Dennis, 26, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Richard Holt Fowler, 28, of Lafayette, was held for court.

Tyandre Darnell Graham, 33, of St. Clair Shores, Mississippi, was charged with DUI.

Daniel Thomas Harris, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Terrell Laverne Hill, 28, of Hickman, was charged with assault.

Hobert Jame Horn, 33, of Leabnon, was charged with public drunkenness and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Christopher Bernard Howse, 50, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of property.

Kristen Nichole Jenkins, 37, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Richard Troy Lemmonds, 37, of Ashland City, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Robert Daniel Malone, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Joseph Henry McGillicuddy, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Whitney Leann Patton, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Halie Ann Rose Ray, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Althea Maria Robinson, 42, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Joel Norberto Romero, 31, of Gallatin, was charged with assault.

Brandon Wayne Shelton, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and emergency committal.

Frank Joe Silva, 28, of Lavergne, was charged with failure to appear.

Jared Darnell Smith, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Ricky James Stacy, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Lloyd Jeffery Toomey, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Alvictor Tyron Weir, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and parole violation.

Dorothy Adora White, 25, of Murfreesboro, was charged with contempt of court.

Quanchaveous Queon Wise, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release, failure to appear and aggravated assault.

Feb. 6

Daequin Resean Beard, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Eduardo Jose Coello Gonzalez, 28, of Nashville, was charged with driving without a license.

Lauren Grace Coole, 28, of Centerville, was held for court.

Kristen Nicole Gilbert, 26, of White Bluff, was held for court.

Hailey Marie Harris, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Halen Storm Hill, 25, of Unionville, was charged with assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and DUI.

Jaycen Antonio McGuire, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, simple drug possession, schedule VI drugs for resale and DUI.

Terrell Darius Miller, 27, of Columbia, South Carolina, was charged with failure to appear.

John Clyde Owen, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession and DUI.

Jerry Lee Patterson, 21, of Murfreesboro, was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, vandalism and theft of property.

Kaemon Damon Robinson, 21, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

John Paul Sanders, 35, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Wayne Starks, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.