Sheriff's Reports for Jan. 29-30

Jan. 29

David Raymond Selby, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Bernard Stanton, 28, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Michael Gordon White, 48, of Madison, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jan. 30

Brandon Lee Austin, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property, domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple drug possession, interference with emergency falls and unauthorized use of an automobile.

Demetrious Abdul Coleman, 43, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear and violation or probation.

Christie Lynn Cornelius, 42, of Old Hickory, was charged with identity theft, five counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Samantha Nicole Eakes, 33, of Defeated Creek, was charged with DUI.

David Scott Eggelston, 31, of Clarksville, was charged with violation of probation.

Lyle Joseph Griffith, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Orlando Antrie Harris, 21, of Nashville, was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and evading arrest.

Shonna Renee Huntsman, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Carlos Devaughn Jennings, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Tamra Trivette Jennings, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Latoya Danyell Lee, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

Chase Christophe Miron, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal trespass.

Eric Richard Olsen, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Amy McCord Rhodes, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Jason Laron Thomas, 38, of Nashville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, criminal impersonation, failure to exercise due care, duty to give information and render aid and leaving the scene with death or personal injury.

Floyd Wilson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, theft of property, two counts of driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and simple drug possession.