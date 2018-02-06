Sheriff's reports for Jan. 28-29

Jan. 28

Jeffrey Troy Barton, 40, of Hermitage, was charged with resisting arrest, criminal impersonation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kunal Harshad Bhatt, 32, of Springfield, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Darrell Duane Collis, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Kacy Renee Davenport, 24, of Alexandria, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000, violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jessica Hollis Johnson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Chasity Carol Knight, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Tracey Carol Madewell, 43, of Buffalo Valley, was charged with failure to appear.

David Carlos Ovando, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, vandalism, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Mrudulabahen Mahendrabhai Patel, 52, of Old Hickory, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Roshnie Pie Patel, 31, of Old Hickory, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Lisa Denh Phomsouvandara, 39, of Antioch, was charged with DUI.

Nicole Angelique Inez Shrum, 19, of Carthage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Drew Alan Trotman, 58, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Robert Curtis Wooden, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Jan. 29

Jay Michael Austin, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Patrick Blythe, 47, of Nashville, was charged with domestic assault.

Larry Darnell Eddings, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Joseph Huberth, 52, of Belmont, North Carolina, was chargd with assault.

Joseph Arthur Reilly, 31, of Bellair, Maryland, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.