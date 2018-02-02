Sheriff's reports for Jan. 22 - Jan. 24

Jan. 22

Jesse James Scott, 28, of Portland, was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Anthony Shelton, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Terrance Monroe Stewart, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Abel Hailemariam Teklu, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Justice Namen Williams, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and two counts of simple drug possession.

Jan. 23

Ashley Jean Bancroft, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Michael Eugene Brigman, 31, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated assault.

Phillip Wayne Cragwall, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Quintin Cunningham, 23, of Goodletsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael William Defuria, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Felicia Diaz, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Eric Gunter, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Lonnie Danell Luellen, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Jonathan Jermaine Marthell, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Allen McKenzie, 51, of Nashville, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Johnathan Andrew Palmisano, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradford Lee Pigott, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Jeffrey Scott St. John, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Amy Nicole Stewart, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and criminal trespass.

Steve Lawrence Taylor, 60, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Brandon Mark Williams, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jan. 24

Michael James Bayle, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with vandalism, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and resisting arrest.

Jerry Apple Birdwell, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jennifer Lynn Cordova, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

