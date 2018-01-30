Sheriff's reports for Jan. 19

Jan. 19

Alexis Hope Frederick, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license and leaving the scene with property damage.

Brian Preston Fuller, 41, of Westmoreland, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and theft of property.

Andrew Kenneth Gibbs, 40, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Timothy Shane Gulley, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to pay child support.

Johnny Ray Hawkins, 33, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Stephanie Anne Haysworth, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Joseph Christophe Hendry, 22, of Nashville, was held for court.

Guylas Andropolis Jackson, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Chelse Lava Johnson, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with contempt of court.

Kirsten Elizabeth Jose, 22, of Antioch, was charged with DUI.

Steven Ray Keen, 38, of Old Hickory, was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and three counts of simple drug possession.

Hunter Duncan Ladner, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Angelo Lessary, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Mitchell Brent Martin, 24, of Watertown, was charged with altering of a temp tag, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

John Calvin Murray, 52, of Hening, was held for court.

Robert Earnest Neathery, 39, of Watertown, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Charity Elizabeth Sadler, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with contempt of court.

Kawasha Quinvintte Smith, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, three counts of violation of probation and failure to pay child support.

Stephanie Ann Smithey, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Sherry Lee Stafford, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Elliott Nathaniel Walters, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Alicia Raye Willoughby, 32, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports